 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   CDC: We advise in the strongest possible terms that you do not fly those Americans infected with Coronavirus home to the United States. State Department: Relax, sugartits. We got this   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
57
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1448 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOON, that spells outbreak.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make America Plague Again
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wants to know if we can infect the homeless camps in California.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do those pointy-headed intellectuals know? It's ridiculous they wanted to fly them on a separate plane. It'll be fine. We gave everyone on the plane masks made of saran wrap to keep them safe. Now that they're here they'll be kept quarantined at the local Holiday Inn and will only be allowed to go out unsupervised for a few hours a day. You nerds worry about everything.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.


Guantanamo would be a great place.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
Operation Steal a Yacht and Flee the Country is a GO!
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kalitta Air Nostromo
Crew: 7
Cargo: 200 Souls Incubating Coronavirus
Course: Returning to America
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.

Guantanamo would be a great place.


How about one of Don Don's rallies?

/ We could sell them colloid silver and herbal cure-alls while we're at it.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. The CDC staff are professional doctors, academics, researchers, and scientists. Nothing any of them says has any useful effect on the decision-making of the mouth-breathing lunatics who populate the Tangerine Twatwaffle mis-administration. If anything, the recommendations of the CDC have a negative effect on policy decisions, because anything said by the subject-matter experts might contradict the whims of Dolt45, and therefore must be ignored.

Consequences? Bah! Those will be suffered by other people!

Remember the Texas textbook commission guy who declared, "Someone has to stand up to the experts!" That mindset is currently running the country into the farking ground, and is now barking at the hole. We're going to get a farking global pandemic because people refuse to listen to the acknowledged experts whenever those experts say anything which contradicts a belief (or even a vague notion) of the Deranged shiatweasel demographic.

Science works, biatches. Ignore it at everyone's peril.
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, sugartits. We got this.

Shouldn't this be in quotes? I'm pretty sure these were Pompeo's exact words.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats to Mel Gibson for getting his first greened Fark Headline.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always rely on Donald Trump to make the worst possible decision in any given situation.  It's like his mutant superpower or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know more than the CDC about viruses"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


IOW the entire farking Trump administration.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good time to work on my new musical 'Covid19' - it's a catchy little tune goes a little something like this.:
♫ Got a dry cough
♫ Don't know why cough
♩  Just flew in from Wuhan
♩ But Don't be mis- construe-han meeeeeee ♩  I feel fine! ♫  * cough *  * cough *
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.


The problem is they flew people they knew were infected on the same plane as people who were not (yet) infected.

The infected passengers should have been flown on a separate flight.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Didn't we send soldiers to potentially be exposed to Ebola? I don't recall hearing all you "experts" complaining then.

/Same as it ever was./
 
Your_Huckleberry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I heard two different people in the last week say, with a straight face, that they weren't worried about the outbreak because they'd heard "the experts said the warmer weather will kill it soon."
The experts.

Remember all those times someone complaining about how dreadful Trump is would at least add the tiny proviso: "Thankfully we haven't experienced a real emergency yet."
Uh huh.
This Adminstration cannot handle a national crisis, a real crisis, because of both its overall incompetence but more because of the top down arrogance. Trump said the virus was handled, no problem. So they'll lie and keep saying there's no problem even if it really becomes one. Because his ego is more important. Best Korea could start trying to nuke Japan or Hawaii and we'd be slow to respond because Trump wouldn't admit he was wrong about his good buddy.
People said the sharpie-modified weather service map was no big deal. It is. He cannot admit he's wrong, he cannot admit fault. Sacrifices would be made to his ego.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Didn't we send soldiers to potentially be exposed to Ebola? I don't recall hearing all you "experts" complaining then.

/Same as it ever was./


You must have been absent those days - I recall that concern, among many others.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
when's the next flight to Madagascar?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. The CDC staff are professional doctors, academics, researchers, and scientists. Nothing any of them says has any useful effect on the decision-making of the mouth-breathing lunatics who populate the Tangerine Twatwaffle mis-administration. If anything, the recommendations of the CDC have a negative effect on policy decisions, because anything said by the subject-matter experts might contradict the whims of Dolt45, and therefore must be ignored.

Consequences? Bah! Those will be suffered by other people!

Remember the Texas textbook commission guy who declared, "Someone has to stand up to the experts!" That mindset is currently running the country into the farking ground, and is now barking at the hole. We're going to get a farking global pandemic because people refuse to listen to the acknowledged experts whenever those experts say anything which contradicts a belief (or even a vague notion) of the Deranged shiatweasel demographic.

Science works, biatches. Ignore it at everyone's peril.


That is a feature, not a bug.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: I heard two different people in the last week say, with a straight face, that they weren't worried about the outbreak because they'd heard "the experts said the warmer weather will kill it soon."
The experts.

Remember all those times someone complaining about how dreadful Trump is would at least add the tiny proviso: "Thankfully we haven't experienced a real emergency yet."
Uh huh.
This Adminstration cannot handle a national crisis, a real crisis, because of both its overall incompetence but more because of the top down arrogance. Trump said the virus was handled, no problem. So they'll lie and keep saying there's no problem even if it really becomes one. Because his ego is more important. Best Korea could start trying to nuke Japan or Hawaii and we'd be slow to respond because Trump wouldn't admit he was wrong about his good buddy.
People said the sharpie-modified weather service map was no big deal. It is. He cannot admit he's wrong, he cannot admit fault. Sacrifices would be made to his ego.


You have to realize Trump has never been sick a day in his life, ever. So no one else should get sick, ever.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheraTx: when's the next flight to Madagascar?


Sorry, they've already shut down everything.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. The CDC staff are professional doctors, academics, researchers, and scientists. Nothing any of them says has any useful effect on the decision-making of the mouth-breathing lunatics who populate the Tangerine Twatwaffle mis-administration. If anything, the recommendations of the CDC have a negative effect on policy decisions, because anything said by the subject-matter experts might contradict the whims of Dolt45, and therefore must be ignored.

Consequences? Bah! Those will be suffered by other people!

Remember the Texas textbook commission guy who declared, "Someone has to stand up to the experts!" That mindset is currently running the country into the farking ground, and is now barking at the hole. We're going to get a farking global pandemic because people refuse to listen to the acknowledged experts whenever those experts say anything which contradicts a belief (or even a vague notion) of the Deranged shiatweasel demographic.

Science works, biatches. Ignore it at everyone's peril.


I love that you think this mindset only belongs to one side of the political spectrum.  Go work at a government organization and you'll see. Stupidity and arrogance is not political.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Mr_Vimes: MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.

Guantanamo would be a great place.

How about one of Don Don's rallies?

/ We could sell them colloid silver and herbal cure-alls while we're at it.


And some of that nice Mr. Bakker's "it's so good" pig slop.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Didn't we send soldiers to potentially be exposed to Ebola? I don't recall hearing all you "experts" complaining then.

/Same as it ever was./


We sent military medical corps people.  We SENT them.  We didn't bring the ebola patients here.
 
Stibium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Wenchmaster: Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. The CDC staff are professional doctors, academics, researchers, and scientists. Nothing any of them says has any useful effect on the decision-making of the mouth-breathing lunatics who populate the Tangerine Twatwaffle mis-administration. If anything, the recommendations of the CDC have a negative effect on policy decisions, because anything said by the subject-matter experts might contradict the whims of Dolt45, and therefore must be ignored.

Consequences? Bah! Those will be suffered by other people!

Remember the Texas textbook commission guy who declared, "Someone has to stand up to the experts!" That mindset is currently running the country into the farking ground, and is now barking at the hole. We're going to get a farking global pandemic because people refuse to listen to the acknowledged experts whenever those experts say anything which contradicts a belief (or even a vague notion) of the Deranged shiatweasel demographic.

Science works, biatches. Ignore it at everyone's peril.

I love that you think this mindset only belongs to one side of the political spectrum.  Go work at a government organization and you'll see. Stupidity and arrogance is not political.


Vacuously true, the Presidency  _is_ a government organization.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When Bolton disbanded the actual team whose job it was to shepherd us though exactly this thing, and Trump presents a budget a few days ago that defunds many support efforts, what do you expect?

If Trump is anything he is antiprofessional whether it be clergy, lawyers, scholars, teachers, doctors, public service, and certainly public heath.  The anti-intellectual is old and busted as a group, it's now expanded to anyone who achieves a level of expertise.

Like the US Ambassador to Mexico, real leadership for this event is non-existent with only "acting" heads at any helm.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doubly so since the recent statements from China giving very strong evidence for aerosolized transmission. Basically, they needed to treat that entire plane as quarantined.

They didn't. So, mid March expect it to roar.
 
OldJames
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: I heard two different people in the last week say, with a straight face, that they weren't worried about the outbreak because they'd heard "the experts said the warmer weather will kill it soon."
The experts.

Remember all those times someone complaining about how dreadful Trump is would at least add the tiny proviso: "Thankfully we haven't experienced a real emergency yet."
Uh huh.
This Adminstration cannot handle a national crisis, a real crisis, because of both its overall incompetence but more because of the top down arrogance. Trump said the virus was handled, no problem. So they'll lie and keep saying there's no problem even if it really becomes one. Because his ego is more important. Best Korea could start trying to nuke Japan or Hawaii and we'd be slow to respond because Trump wouldn't admit he was wrong about his good buddy.
People said the sharpie-modified weather service map was no big deal. It is. He cannot admit he's wrong, he cannot admit fault. Sacrifices would be made to his ego.


Almost makes you think we shouldn't rely on the government to solve all our problems. We should try to solve them ourselves, like....... adults
 
FarkQued
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Based on the death stats recently published, boomers need to be very very worried.  Not to say if it mutates as more ppl are infected we all might be very worried.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.

The problem is they flew people they knew were infected on the same plane as people who were not (yet) infected.

The infected passengers should have been flown on a separate flight.


https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone​/​32248/747s-carrying-americans-exposed-​to-coronavirus-used-new-quarantine-box​-for-infected-flyers

https://twitter.com/AndyNetherwood/st​a​tus/1229321470410706945
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump: it warms up in April this thing will be gone by April it gets hotter
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.


People thought that Idiocracy was a comedy till Trump got elected. People think this was a Horror/Fiction story:

The Stand Movie Trailer (1994)
Youtube qsMp2pZK-Cw


These days I wouldn't hold my breath about well setup given current countries management.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Mr_Vimes: MindStalker: Meh, military bases are pretty well setup to handle quarantines. A cruise ship is not.

Guantanamo would be a great place.

How about one of Don Don's rallies?

/ We could sell them colloid silver and herbal cure-alls while we're at it.


Goop/Joe Brogan typing detected.
 
Gooch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like all we have to do now is get a gently used quarantine Kleenex to Maralago and DC...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump wants an excuse to suspend the election
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. The CDC staff are professional doctors, academics, researchers, and scientists. Nothing any of them says has any useful effect on the decision-making of the mouth-breathing lunatics who populate the Tangerine Twatwaffle mis-administration. If anything, the recommendations of the CDC have a negative effect on policy decisions, because anything said by the subject-matter experts might contradict the whims of Dolt45, and therefore must be ignored.

Consequences? Bah! Those will be suffered by other people!



As I said in an earlier thread, here in the UK the government is being criticised for not bringing Brits home from this ship. So maybe our government listened to our experts?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: When Bolton disbanded the actual team whose job it was to shepherd us though exactly this thing, and Trump presents a budget a few days ago that defunds many support efforts, what do you expect?

If Trump is anything he is antiprofessional whether it be clergy, lawyers, scholars, teachers, doctors, public service, and certainly public heath.  The anti-intellectual is old and busted as a group, it's now expanded to anyone who achieves a level of expertise.

Like the US Ambassador to Mexico, real leadership for this event is non-existent with only "acting" heads at any helm.


It sounds like he takes his instructions from Mao.
 
sotua
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheraTx: when's the next flight to Madagascar?


They're canceled. A man in Brazil was coughing, you see.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldJames: Your_Huckleberry: I heard two different people in the last week say, with a straight face, that they weren't worried about the outbreak because they'd heard "the experts said the warmer weather will kill it soon."
The experts.

Remember all those times someone complaining about how dreadful Trump is would at least add the tiny proviso: "Thankfully we haven't experienced a real emergency yet."
Uh huh.
This Adminstration cannot handle a national crisis, a real crisis, because of both its overall incompetence but more because of the top down arrogance. Trump said the virus was handled, no problem. So they'll lie and keep saying there's no problem even if it really becomes one. Because his ego is more important. Best Korea could start trying to nuke Japan or Hawaii and we'd be slow to respond because Trump wouldn't admit he was wrong about his good buddy.
People said the sharpie-modified weather service map was no big deal. It is. He cannot admit he's wrong, he cannot admit fault. Sacrifices would be made to his ego.

Almost makes you think we shouldn't rely on the government to solve all our problems. We should try to solve them ourselves, like....... adults


The adult way to handle it is to hire experts and put public health measures in place. You know, competent government.
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People show me what's up
Somebody help me down
Somebody saw a silhouetto of a man
Baby, can you dig your man?
He's a righteous man
Baby, can you dig your man?

/PS. HOTY
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/This is still 1st wave Corona
//2nd wave will have mutation.....
///3
 
semiotix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In fairness to the State Dept., the most senior people left in the department after Pompeo are an intern, a data-entry clerk, and a contract janitor for our embassy in Tegucigalpa.

Asked why he authorized the repatriation of sick Americans in violation of their quarantine, Acting Deputy Secretary of State and third-shift vacuumer Héctor Flores shrugged and replied, "No me importa."
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JerkStore: You can always rely on Donald Trump to make the worst possible decision in any given situation.  It's like his mutant superpower or something.


He was bitten by a radioactive asshole.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldJames: Almost makes you think we shouldn't rely on the government to solve all our problems. We should try to solve them ourselves, like....... adults


You're positing that individuals are entirely qualified and capable to carry out the functions of the government , in this instance the CDC, in the absence of centralised organisation? I don't think that's entirely accurate.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if the people that were outraged that Obama was gonna kill us all by letting a half dozen Ebola victims into the country are gonna be similarly outraged by this.
 
Radioactive Ass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Graffito: We didn't bring the ebola patients here.


???

https://www.cnn.com/2014/10/23/health​/​new-york-possible-ebola-case/index.htm​l
https://www.cnn.com/2014/10/29/health​/​us-ebola/index.html

These people came over WITH Ebola after treating Ebola patient (so they knew the risks to themselves, their friends and families and the general public in general. Much more than almost anyone else having just seeing it in person). And they were medical professionals who definitely knew better than to take the risk of mingling with the general public so soon after returning from an Ebola outbreak.

The first one was hospitalized with Ebola and second one just got lucky. That was after a 30 second Google search and I know that there were more (at least one or two in TX). This isn't a political party issue. Both major parties have done stupid crap like this in the past and both deserve to be criticized for doing it. When you single one out while stating that the other one hasn't done it you come across as a misinformed idiot. Don't do that.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: As I said in an earlier thread, here in the UK the government is being criticised for not bringing Brits home from this ship.


The UK has a long history of not bringing people home in crises.

Normandy was invaded in June 1944. It would be 11 months before the Channel Islands were liberated. When the British government fled the islands, they took the guns with them and left the residents there to die. Classy.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report