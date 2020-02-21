 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Jeezum pete, the woker-than-thou are complaining that a show put on by the Fashion Institute of Technology is racist? That's the most ridic-- (reads article) Damn, you people. That's some serious Bob Jones University shiat right there. Duke sucks   (theguardian.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: hire very beautiful women as models
Step 2: make them look as ugly as possible so people will focus on the clothes
Step 3: WTF?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's chargin her lazor.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How doth this transpire?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what you get when you give a bunch of medium talent white children free college, low quality cocaine and a lifetimes worth of participation trophies.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is what you get when you give a bunch of medium talent white children free college, low quality cocaine and a lifetimes worth of participation trophies.


Ok boomer
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: How doth this transpire?


Fashion is mostly a marketing scam, so there is no baseline truth with which to compare.

This was no less bullshiat than any other runway show.
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK that's beyond clueless. Person who set this up needs to mansplain, in detail, exactly what the aesthetic and/or artistic intent was here. And then they need to get their ass fired.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is what you get when you give a bunch of medium talent white children free college, low quality cocaine and a lifetimes worth of participation trophies.


They're popping downers not skiing
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezum Pete-this is quite a headline.
/Dook sucks
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...it was fine to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds?!"


Remember, folks - whenever you're worried that your impression of the fashion industry as a collection of morally compromised people willing to either exploit or be exploited for money and fame might be undeserved, that quote should set you right again.

The organizers of a fashion show told an African-American model to put on bushy eyebrows, huge fake lips, and huge fake ears, and when she protested at the obvious farking racist implications, basically responded with "just bite the pillow & think of the money and fame."

It doesn't even matter whether it was intentionally or obliviously racist - the attitude here is how you get Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. "C'mon, just suck it - sure, it's unpleasant, but it'll open doors, baby!"

Farking repugnant.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: participation trophies.


Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Even if it wasn't perceived as racist, what the hell was it supposed to be perceived as?
 
dothemath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: Ok boomer


Nah, Gen X, but you kids seem to love shouting that medium level diss so have fun with it.
Its the millennial "Whoomp There It Is".

I happen to be an artiste' myself so I am an especially harsh critic of crap that people try to pass off as art.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "just bite the pillow & think of the money and fame."


This.
I think most of the women coming forward now against Weinstein & Co. are basically having buyers remorse. They didn't get what they were promised and it pisses them off.
You cant un-suck a dick.
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is what you get when you give a bunch of medium talent white children free college, low quality cocaine and a lifetimes worth of participation trophies.


Except the student in question is from China. Try again.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Step 1: hire very beautiful women as models
Step 2: make them look as ugly as possible so people will focus on the clothes
Step 3: WTF?


Ya, about that ... There is a reason fashion models by and large do not have any features that would make them look feminine, you know, like breasts or hips. The entire purpose of a model is to be a walking clothes hanger so the more they detract from the clothing, the less they're doing their job.

They may have a pretty face, that gets your initial attention but if they were actually hot you wouldn't be looking at the clothes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.


I am picturing you sitting at a computer surrounded by huge trophies that say "GOOD HUSTLE!" and "IF YOU HAD FUN YOU WON!".
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The organizers of a fashion show told an African-American model to put on bushy eyebrows, huge fake lips, and huge fake ears, and when she protested at the obvious farking racist implications, basically responded with "just bite the pillow & think of the money and fame."


Honestly, I thought this was what they were going for when I saw the photo.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is no more explicable, really.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eh, just because it's a different kind of stupid doesn't mean it's racist.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.


Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Even if it wasn't perceived as racist, what the hell was it supposed to be perceived as?



Really bad drag?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the ears were any neutral color I would have let it pass, but black ears sets the skin tone, then add big lips and your in UhOh territory.
The bushy brows is just added ugliness and/or pushing it even more.

/add this to the "what were you thinking" list
//and that's being generous
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: How doth this transpire?


Groupthink yes men
 
zbtop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is what you get when you give a bunch of medium talent white children free college, low quality cocaine and a lifetimes worth of participation trophies.


Hey, y'all were the ones passing out the trophies, what were the kids supposed to do about it?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.

Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.


Mykenna was crying because people can't say her name correctly. She can't help that her name is Bob and her parents had to spell it in such a unique and interesting way.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My first thought wasn't "Gee, that's racist."

My first thought was "You would have to have a very sick mind to want to put something like that on a human being. "

That would make ANYONE look degraded.

If a mod dragged a child rapist out of his house, put him on a post and put kindling around him, poured gasoline  and before lighting the match  asked  "Hey, should we put these lips and ears on 'em?" I'd say, "Nah man, that's just cruel!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: HotWingConspiracy: Even if it wasn't perceived as racist, what the hell was it supposed to be perceived as?


Really bad drag?


It does have an unfortunate Jaime Foxx as "Wanda" vibe.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
why are these racists?  are you saying you think they resemble a group of people because i don't see it.  perhaps the you're racists, you racist.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It does have an unfortunate Jaime Foxx as "Wanda" vibe.


Except not as hot.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hold on, allow me to stop screaming in terror first...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...Then we can discuss any racism here...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watch the First Monday in May Trailer
Youtube MRFCVG85X_s


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


These are the leading lights of the fashion world. The most 1% of the 1%, with only the most first world of troubles.

This is how they dress themselves. All of fashion is bullshiat; a joke told at our expense.
 
Vespers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.

Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.


If you as an adult can't handle a kid crying, trophies are not the problem.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What in the name of zeus' great big blue thundering butthole was the thinking here?
 
soporific
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: MizzouFTW: Ok boomer

Nah, Gen X, but you kids seem to love shouting that medium level diss so have fun with it.
Its the millennial "Whoomp There It Is".

I happen to be an artiste' myself so I am an especially harsh critic of crap that people try to pass off as art.


Wasn't Gen X the first generation to be given participation trophies? And wasn't the last half of the millennial generation raised by Gen X? That generation sure liked to keep those trophy stores in business.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we just agree that the whole "fashion" industry is idiotic and pointless... just a way for rich assholes to waste their time and try to get more money.
When have you ever seen anyone walking down a street wearing anything remotely "fashionable"?
*silence*


Exactly...
 
manhole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Step 1: hire very beautiful women as models
Step 2: make them look as ugly as possible so people will focus on the clothes
Step 3: WTF?


Step 4: profit
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Leaving before I say something pitchforks and torches worthy.  Human stupidity knows no bounds
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vespers: Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.

Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.

If you as an adult can't handle a kid crying, trophies are not the problem.


Still doesn't change the fact that the reason everyone had to be a winner is because Kohlton couldn't handle coming in 16th.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: I am picturing you sitting at a computer surrounded by huge trophies that say "GOOD HUSTLE!" and "IF YOU HAD FUN YOU WON!".


Literally the only awards/certs I have were given to me as an adult for work-related reasons (for example, I got a good-catch award for preventing catastrophic equipment damage). The only sport I participated in as a child was hockey and I was an enforcer. Enforcers don't get trophies we get penalty minutes.

I had a great time as a very small girl beating the unholy tar out of the all-boys teams I played against, btw. I was hell on roller blades. I could charge boys twice my size, check them and put them over my back and onto the floor. That was its own award, really.

Jeebus Saves: Riiiight. It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.


If you can't handle a crying child you should not have children or be around children in any goddamn capacity. Sack up and say no, you pathetic excuse of an adult.

Because THE ADULTS still bought the trophies and handed them out. The CHILDREN still had NOTHING to do with this entire god damn situation.

It was entirely the adults. Stop pushing blame on the farking five year olds you sick freak.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Still doesn't change the fact that the reason everyone had to be a winner is because Kohlton couldn't handle coming in 16th.


Kohlton could handle it just fine.

His goddamn parents couldn't.

And again, you're a sick twisted freak pushing blame on FIVE YEAR OLDS.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Because THE ADULTS still bought the trophies and handed them out. The CHILDREN still had NOTHING to do with this entire god damn situation.


Oh bullshiat.  The kids wanted them because they were sad if they didn't get them.  They asked for them.  Don't act like they were forced to take a trophy when they didn't want to.
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Vespers: Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.

Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.

If you as an adult can't handle a kid crying, trophies are not the problem.

Still doesn't change the fact that the reason everyone had to be a winner is because Kohlton couldn't handle coming in 16th.


If only there were some sort of adult figure in these children's lives that could have taught them to be a gracious loser and cope with temporary emotional setbacks...

Nah, that's too much work. Hey, kids are too dumb to tell the difference between winning and the thing you get for winning, right? Give 'em all a shiny, that'll shut 'em up.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SMB2811: edmo: Step 1: hire very beautiful women as models
Step 2: make them look as ugly as possible so people will focus on the clothes
Step 3: WTF?

Ya, about that ... There is a reason fashion models by and large do not have any features that would make them look feminine, you know, like breasts or hips. The entire purpose of a model is to be a walking clothes hanger so the more they detract from the clothing, the less they're doing their job.

They may have a pretty face, that gets your initial attention but if they were actually hot you wouldn't be looking at the clothes.


You know what the next trend should be?
Fashion houses should go ironic and get the hottest, curviest women they can find and use them for fashion runways.
In a counter-culture, counter-intuitive, flip everything on its head kind of way.

/holds breath
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: Because THE ADULTS still bought the trophies and handed them out. The CHILDREN still had NOTHING to do with this entire god damn situation.

Oh bullshiat.  The kids wanted them because they were sad if they didn't get them.  They asked for them.  Don't act like they were forced to take a trophy when they didn't want to.


rolls eyes....none of my kids/grandkids want some stupid "Atta Boy" trophy.   In fact I have never seen a farking "participation trophy", ever...except for the kids involved in the Special Olympics.    And that even includes soccer.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xyzzyka: Jeebus Saves: Vespers: Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.

Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.

If you as an adult can't handle a kid crying, trophies are not the problem.

Still doesn't change the fact that the reason everyone had to be a winner is because Kohlton couldn't handle coming in 16th.

If only there were some sort of adult figure in these children's lives that could have taught them to be a gracious loser and cope with temporary emotional setbacks...

Nah, that's too much work. Hey, kids are too dumb to tell the difference between winning and the thing you get for winning, right? Give 'em all a shiny, that'll shut 'em up.


So, what you're saying is that the kids indeed did ask for them.  Got it.  Because that's what some totally stable person who likes to randomly capitalize words and calls names denies happens.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Hold on, allow me to stop screaming in terror first...

[Fark user image 327x202]

...Then we can discuss any racism here...


This looks like a picture drawn on with MS PAINT.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh bullshiat. The kids wanted them because they were sad if they didn't get them. They asked for them. Don't act like they were forced to take a trophy when they didn't want to.


No.

See, I'm young enough to remember this shiat. And I have a younger brother.

No child ever wanted a participation trophy. Every single kid I attend with, every single kid in my brother's class, everyone, ALL OF US, thought and knew it was crap. We all knew who actually one. We all knew first, second, third and that was it.

We WERE forced to take participation trophies and ribbons. We could say we didn't want it, it didn't matter. Adults would pin the goddamn ribbons to our shirts without our say.

AND WE STILL HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE PURCHASING AND HANDING OUT OF THESE DAMN THINGS. WE WERE CHILDREN. THE MOST CONSTRUCTIVE CHOICE WE MADE THAT DAY IS WHAT SHIRT TO WEAR TO SCHOOL.

The adults in the room were in charge of that. They could have sacked up and said no. You are literally saying it's the children's fault for being spoiled when we had ZERO SAY in the entire process.

IF YOU CANNOT SAY NO TO A CHILD YOU SHOULD NOT BE AROUND CHILDREN.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: Because THE ADULTS still bought the trophies and handed them out. The CHILDREN still had NOTHING to do with this entire god damn situation.

Oh bullshiat.  The kids wanted them because they were sad if they didn't get them.  They asked for them.  Don't act like they were forced to take a trophy when they didn't want to.


Ok, now you just smell blood in the water and are seeing how far you can push a triggered person.

/not sure what's bothering you specifically about this RS. You're usually CCC
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Xyzzyka: Jeebus Saves: Vespers: Jeebus Saves: Ringshadow: dothemath: participation trophies.

Hey jackass, the children had nothing to do with the trophies. They didn't ask for them, buy them to hand out, and generally all children involved thought they were damn stupid. THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM DID THAT.

Riiiight.  It had nothing to do with little Mykenna crying when she didn't win.

If you as an adult can't handle a kid crying, trophies are not the problem.

Still doesn't change the fact that the reason everyone had to be a winner is because Kohlton couldn't handle coming in 16th.

If only there were some sort of adult figure in these children's lives that could have taught them to be a gracious loser and cope with temporary emotional setbacks...

Nah, that's too much work. Hey, kids are too dumb to tell the difference between winning and the thing you get for winning, right? Give 'em all a shiny, that'll shut 'em up.

So, what you're saying is that the kids indeed did ask for them.  Got it.  Because that's what some totally stable person who likes to randomly capitalize words and calls names denies happens.


Not a fan of reading usernames, are ya champ? Yep, you're right, those poor, innocent adults, being thoughtlessly manipulated by those conniving children into acquiescing to their every demand since that's the only possible way to defuse the situation. Have a candy, champ, you earned it.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

allears: OK that's beyond clueless. Person who set this up needs to mansplain, in detail, exactly what the aesthetic and/or artistic intent was here. And then they need to get their ass fired.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
