(9News (Australia))   Police find more than five tons of drugs in homemade submarine off the coast of Panama and arrest four Columbian citizens. They tow the three tons of drugs back to land where the submarine and one ton of the drugs now sit at port   (9news.com.au) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a submarine.  That is what is known as a "Low Profile Vessel" or LPV for short.

http://www.hisutton.com/Narco%20Subs%​2​0101.html
 
tothekor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay. The whole cop math thing headlines have run their course. It's time to come up with something new.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby posts a very funny headline. Moderator chuckle before approving slightly funny headline.  Farkers scratch head and wonder why not funny at all headline was approved.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A helpful picture of what a submarine full of drugs might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Four Colombians jammed into that sardine can stuffed full of drugs.
I'd rather take a cruise ship to China.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cops have the best dope. Words of wisdom.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tothekor: Okay. The whole cop math thing headlines have run their course. It's time to come up with something new.


It's current so long as there's an evil drug war.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See? The wall works! Oh wait....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reach down between my legs and... ease the sub back.
 
trapped-in-CH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Street valued at 85 trillion US dollars
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Not a submarine.  That is what is known as a "Low Profile Vessel" or LPV for short.

http://www.hisutton.com/Narco%20Subs%2​0101.html


Low profile?  I say that looks as suspicious as f$ck.

I would go with something like this.  Pack it full of white people and children.  That's the way to go.

girltalk.blogs.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tony, no!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dryknife: Four Colombians jammed into that sardine can stuffed full of drugs.
I'd rather take a cruise ship to China.


While I am sure it was rank Colombians are generally the cleanest people in Latin America.

They will wash the paint off of cars and clean under the washing machine lid.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: See? The wall works! Oh wait....


Uh, buddy, if "the wall" (tightened border controls) weren't working these drugs would have come into the states in a cheap old truck, not a custom-built submarine.
 
