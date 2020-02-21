 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Cop busted for DUI tries name-dropping, forgets her fellow officers have body cameras   (fox8.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never watch local news, but is this "on-scene reporter delivers his lines from the seat of his car" a new trendy thing or something? Because it's stupid.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Amusing, though not a DWI and very long. She tries every trick in the book.
Ulster town officials release video of county Legislator Jennifer Schwartz Berky's traffic stop
Youtube ffaTOD8O-Qs
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Should have gone for the old "how about I show you my tits" method.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Body cameras were working?!  Against another cop?!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Body cameras were working?!  Against another cop?!


Must be a very popular guy at the station.
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x373]

Should have gone for the old "how about I show you my tits" method.


I'd take a look
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Know who I've been hanging out with tonight??  Reese Witherspoon!!"
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I really like the production value of the piece: camera 1 shooting car interior then turning to look out the window for a dramatic 2 shot. Dude, you're not farking Spielberg.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do you know who I am? DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?


..please tell me because I have.......AMNESIA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The I-TEAM found Myers convicted of impaired driving back in 2014."

Throw the book at her.  Fark drunk drivers... and people that text and drive.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A part-time summer cop at a "resort" island who's main duties are lost kids, stolen beach towels and ......you guessed it.....public intoxication/DUI

Big question that wasn't answered is, how far from her weapon was she while intoxicated?
 
Fusorfodder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kelly's Island police?  That's like, barely a step above Middle Bass police.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered video showing a local police officer getting arrested for drunk driving and dropping names of local leaders.

Uncovered the video? You'd think they met an informant at night in an empty parking lot. What they actually did was to fill in an online form requesting the footage and pay the $10 fee.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Amusing, though not a DWI and very long. She tries every trick in the book.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ffaTOD8O​-Qs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Have some self respect. Jesus!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x373]

Should have gone for the old "how about I show you my tits" method.


She looks very much like a blonde version of an ex GF of mine.  I had to bail her drunk ass out at 4am one morning.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Amusing, though not a DWI and very long. She tries every trick in the book.
[YouTube video: Ulster town officials release video of county Legislator Jennifer Schwartz Berky's traffic stop]


What a good cop! I could never be a cop, because she would have gotten a wood shampoo after 10 minutes and awoken in jail.

I think the body cameras make everyone play a little nicer though.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x373]

Should have gone for the old "how about I show you my tits" method.


I'd handcuff her...
TO THE BED!

/jk
 
