 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 San Diego)   Man who sucker-punched cop while wearing Jesus costume sentenced to 270 days in jail   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
25
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't be the only Jesus in jail.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: He won't be the only Jesus in jail.


Not after they pulled over that chartreuse microbus.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lucky it wasn't Gun Jesus.

Gun Jesus with a Chiappa Holy Trinity! (Halloween Shotgun Match)
Youtube sI3x30iamHc
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Haymaker Christ.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll rise again, on the 271st day
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why crucify the guy?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
look if you want to go around wailing on people because you're in a tense situation, your blood is rushing and you aren't thinking rationally that's fine.  you just need to become a police first.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was the COO of 2 marketing companies. Toss his ass in real jail and make him humble.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He musta mistook the cops for money changers in his temple!
 
Cormee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So THAT'S what Jesus would do!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's crossed
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I give him 40 days in the wilderness.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember, when someone asks WWJD, whipping some fools is an option.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
0So, in 2000 years, somewhere in the Really New Bible, Jesus will be a cop puncher who spent 270 in prison praying?

Oh Lord.  Upon this day be there pudding for desert
Oh Lord.  Upon this day let me hit 300 on the bench
83600682 Oh Lord. Upon this day grant me a shower with out Muhhamed, the Son of God Raper.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's gonna be the most popular guy in the joint if he can pull off that water to wine stunt again.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bah, they should put a rope in his cell, and tell him how to tie it into a noose.

"Go ahead and use it! If you can resurrect after three days, just like JC, then you can go free."
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know farkers hate cops unless they need one, but this punk got off lucky, suckers a cop and bravely runs away, should at least be straight time, he probably expects the guards to butter his toast in the morning.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: I know farkers hate cops unless they need one, but this punk got off lucky, suckers a cop and bravely runs away, should at least be straight time, he probably expects the guards to butter his toast in the morning.


No, we pretty much hate them then too.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: He's lucky it wasn't Gun Jesus.

[YouTube video: Gun Jesus with a Chiappa Holy Trinity! (Halloween Shotgun Match)]


Christ man, do you have any self definition outside of guns? I mean, look, I've got an obsession with some things, guitars, computers, gadgets, graphic novels aka comics. But that's not ALL I post or think about.

I'm worried about you
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Bah, they should put a rope in his cell, and tell him how to tie it into a noose.

"Go ahead and use it! If you can resurrect after three days, just like JC, then you can go free."


Well, that's not really fair.   They *CRUCIFIED* Yeshua ben Yosif, they didn't hang him.

Oh, and crucifixion generally takes days to kill you, but according to the gospels Jesus was only on the cross for something like 3 to 6 hours-ish, give or take.

It's entirely possible that he could have only been *MOSTLY* dead when they took him off the cross and "buried" him, and that would explain his later appearance, and might even explain his subsequent absence in that he eventually died of his wounds.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everybody is missing the real news here:

We finally learned that Superman's  Jesusreal name is Clark Kent Eric Van Vleet,

Who is going to break the news to  Lois Lane Mary Magdalene
 
Dakai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus, they didn't crucify him?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet he's gone in 3.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
franchinoinsurance.comView Full Size
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's nuts.  The sentence is totally inadequate.  Assaulting somehow who defends and represents our laws should get the criminal a lot more than a measly 270 days in jail. 3,650 days would be a more reasonable sentence.  Why do our courts so often coddle the bad guys?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report