(WREG Memphis)   Dog rescued from deep inside meat plant 'processing pit' REALLY wanted steak   (wreg.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am unable to determine what a meat processing pit is or what kind of music a similarly named cover band would play.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
did they remember the gravy?
 
Stibium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey look, it's Dogmeat!

*nuclear explosion occurs*
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some Memphis Chinese restaurant is gonna be really sad tonight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: did they remember the gravy?


...this time we didn't forget the gravy
Youtube aH7bEytedtE
 
Dakai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: I am unable to determine what a meat processing pit is or what kind of music a similarly named cover band would play.


It is the trim from the carcasses, pitched into a pit for later processing (think long slender tubes of ground beef).
 
Stibium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dakai: edmo: I am unable to determine what a meat processing pit is or what kind of music a similarly named cover band would play.

It is the trim from the carcasses, pitched into a pit for later processing (think long slender tubes of ground beef).


Are cow lips and peckers considered "beef"?
 
