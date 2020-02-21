 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FStoppers)   Farktographers beware: The San Francisco Bridge District is watching you   (fstoppers.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
F*ck the Bridge District.
I'll take a picture of the bridge from any damn angle I want.

"ILLEGAL ANGLE!!!!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can take that exact same photo using a drone and not trespass. So who's to say he stood on that ground?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By his own admission, Getty has been cited for trespassing back in 2014, as well as stopped last December by a police officer who insisted he delete the images, which he declined. The District has threatened prosecution should Getty be found in the same area again.

On one hand, nobody should care that someone climbed the fence into a backflow preventer enclosure or whatever. On the other hand, this guy sounds like a real douche.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: I can take that exact same photo using a drone and not trespass. So who's to say he stood on that ground?


I guarantee you'd have the same legal problems with a drone. Plus a broken drone.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the photographer must have trespassed into a restricted area in order to get the shot and wants the photo removed from his website - something he refuses to do.

Christ, what an asshole.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...
He is a photographer...
His name is Getty...
So they are...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Getty's Images

Also, FTA: Bruce Getty says he is "just a guy..."
Is Gag Halfrunt his doctor?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Speaking to Fstoppers, Getty says photography helped him turn his life around after getting sober in 2008..."

Is it just me or does this make it sound like sobriety was the problem and photography helped him deal with it?  It's probably just me... and the fact that I haven't had a drink in over a year...
 
LindenFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I get it. He trespassed to get this photo, and in this instagram era if his photo goes viral it will inspire a lot more trespassing with potential for injury.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
there is no such entity, do you mean the Golden Gate Bridge District?

all other Cali bridges are controlled by the State
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't trespass to take a photo.

Pretty straightforward.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
O understand the whole trespassing thing, but can they truly force him to take it down without violating the first amendment?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Speaking to Fstoppers, Getty says photography helped him turn his life around after getting sober in 2008..."

Is it just me or does this make it sound like sobriety was the problem and photography helped him deal with it?  It's probably just me... and the fact that I haven't had a drink in over a year...


I use photography to get my mind out of some unpleasant ruts, so I kind of get it. But still no excuse for trespassing into a place that we don't want thousands of people wandering into for selfies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Speaking to Fstoppers, Getty says photography helped him turn his life around after getting sober in 2008..."

Is it just me or does this make it sound like sobriety was the problem and photography helped him deal with it?  It's probably just me... and the fact that I haven't had a drink in over a year...


Better leave that "sobriety" stuff alone.  This guy's life went straight into the dumper until he got the right kind of Brownie.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: O understand the whole trespassing thing, but can they truly force him to take it down without violating the first amendment?


It's the result of a criminal act.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LindenFark: I get it. He trespassed to get this photo, and in this instagram era if his photo goes viral it will inspire a lot more trespassing with potential for injury.


Yes which can be handled with misdemeanor trespassing charges. That they think they can have rights to his pictures is bullshiat and they can go fark themselves
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lostcat: Don't trespass to take a photo.

Pretty straightforward.


Yeah but SF-is-full-of-human-fecesmitter is trying to make us think that taking ze pictures vithout ze express consent of ze nanny state ist VERBOTEN.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many pictures do we see of people taking pictures while they are breaking into a home or something like that.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report