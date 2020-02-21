 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Channel News Asia)   Indonesian minister tables cunning plan to reduce the number of poors   (channelnewsasia.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 7:23 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's... not going to do anything.  Even with polygamy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA
Mr Effendy suggested to the Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi to issue a fatwa (religious rulings from Islamic authorities to provide guidance) ordering the poor to look for the rich (for marriage), and vice versa

Whisky. Tango. Foxtrot?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat the rich
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Religious Affairs Minister get an actual say in the running of the country, or is he in the For Entertainment Purposes Only Cabinet?  Because if it's the former, I don't understand how Indonesia is still a functioning country.  So many WTF stories come out of there that it seems like a caricature of a real place.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That of course is not how economics works...
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a rich woman to marry?  I'd like to test this theory.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It used to be not so unusual in the "west" for this to happen. Bosses marrying their secretaries, to name the cliché. Even though the secretary may not have been that poor. Nowadays, it's more usual that the rich and famous marry among themselves.

It's called feudalism.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bondith: Does the Religious Affairs Minister get an actual say in the running of the country, or is he in the For Entertainment Purposes Only Cabinet?  Because if it's the former, I don't understand how Indonesia is still a functioning country.  So many WTF stories come out of there that it seems like a caricature of a real place.


Indonesia isn't a monolith; it's very diverse in many ways; ethnicities, religions, etc. It's also a mix of very conservative and very tolerant/progressive policies. At the national level, they have to maintain at least some semblance of piety to keep the Islamists at bay. At the local level, the influence and conservatism of Islam declines as you move east, and several islands have Muslim minorities... Bali is mostly Hindu, Timor and West Papua are mostly Christian. "Religion" is a standard field on many government forms, CVs, etc. but as long as you're a "believer of the faith" (Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Confucian... but not Jewish), you're generally OK.

/Fun-fact: Indonesia has more Christian-based public holidays than the US.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bernie? That you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Bondith: Does the Religious Affairs Minister get an actual say in the running of the country, or is he in the For Entertainment Purposes Only Cabinet?  Because if it's the former, I don't understand how Indonesia is still a functioning country.  So many WTF stories come out of there that it seems like a caricature of a real place.

Indonesia isn't a monolith; it's very diverse in many ways; ethnicities, religions, etc. It's also a mix of very conservative and very tolerant/progressive policies. At the national level, they have to maintain at least some semblance of piety to keep the Islamists at bay. At the local level, the influence and conservatism of Islam declines as you move east, and several islands have Muslim minorities... Bali is mostly Hindu, Timor and West Papua are mostly Christian. "Religion" is a standard field on many government forms, CVs, etc. but as long as you're a "believer of the faith" (Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Confucian... but not Jewish), you're generally OK.

/Fun-fact: Indonesia has more Christian-based public holidays than the US.


Fair enough.  These articles are probably published with the intention of provoking responses exactly like mine.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bondith: BretMavrik: Bondith: Does the Religious Affairs Minister get an actual say in the running of the country, or is he in the For Entertainment Purposes Only Cabinet?  Because if it's the former, I don't understand how Indonesia is still a functioning country.  So many WTF stories come out of there that it seems like a caricature of a real place.

Indonesia isn't a monolith; it's very diverse in many ways; ethnicities, religions, etc. It's also a mix of very conservative and very tolerant/progressive policies. At the national level, they have to maintain at least some semblance of piety to keep the Islamists at bay. At the local level, the influence and conservatism of Islam declines as you move east, and several islands have Muslim minorities... Bali is mostly Hindu, Timor and West Papua are mostly Christian. "Religion" is a standard field on many government forms, CVs, etc. but as long as you're a "believer of the faith" (Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Confucian... but not Jewish), you're generally OK.

/Fun-fact: Indonesia has more Christian-based public holidays than the US.

Fair enough.  These articles are probably published with the intention of provoking responses exactly like mine.


Don't get me wrong... there's a lot of crazy stuff (religious conservatism, corruption, incompetence, etc.). It's just that it's the crazy stuff (or disasters) that anyone hears about. If all you knew about the US came from foreign news, you'd think all we do is get Botox injections and shoot up schools.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report