dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it *IS* "EasyJet".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more shocked that someone was actually reading a websites cookie policy.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly United! If you know what I mean.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Thanks Easyjet!"
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typosquatting. Takes me back...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff can happen on purpose too. One of my clients somehow had a hacker go in and change things around so that a google search for them would bring up links and pics that went to porn sites. They were remarkably blase about it. Didn't even bother to change their password to the site admin files.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always enough PSA coffee

but never enough TWA tea
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the text on the porn site.  "Tired of your wife?"

Well, in my defense, we HAVE been together too long, like a worn-out recording, of a favorite song!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.   Some people are talking like this was a BADthing.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone made a mistake.  Film at 11.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

buntz: I love the text on the porn site.  "Tired of your wife?"

Well, in my defense, we HAVE been together too long, like a worn-out recording, of a favorite song!


Do you like Pina Colatas?
 
Gunboat
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The airline missed a good marketing opportunity:
EasyJet, a full-service airline.
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldRod: Do you like Pina Colatas?


Meh, they're ok.  Why do you ask?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Hello, ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking.  I want to welcome you aboard Brazzers Airlines, and enjoy your flight, especially in our new Gettin'-Down-to-Business class."
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, we got that too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every domain name and toll free number outside of the legit ones is a porn site, because they snap them all up for exactly that purpose of catching misdirected traffic.
 
saqibsyedd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm more shocked that someone was actually reading a websites cookie policy.


Agreed
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I want to get farked by an airline, I'll just book a flight on Spirit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buntz: OldRod: Do you like Pina Colatas?

Meh, they're ok.  Why do you ask?


Follow up:
How about getting caught in the rain?

If the answer is yes, meet me in the dunes of the cape about midnight.
 
batlock666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sleazy Jet - The Kevin Bishop Show
Youtube lBnWq2LF5n4
 
buntz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MythDragon:If the answer is yes, meet me in the dunes of the cape about midnight.

I'm flattered but I'm actually meeting.....someone.... at O'Malley's
 
