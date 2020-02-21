 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   Drunk babysitter pulled over with multiple sleeping kids in the trunk and back seat, but luckily they were only going 97 MPH while in Kentucky, which is only illegal if you get caught, am I right?   (courier-journal.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Depends. Foggy mountain road with no break lights?
Legal.

Unless you got a Dead Sticker on your bumper.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pffft....
Pffft....


Amatuer.....
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby
Subby
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look on a long road trip we've all thought about putting the kids in the trunk, but the police tend to frown upon such acts.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But  officer!  We were being chased by Bears!!,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In fairness, that babysitter's rates are quite reasonable and she has her own vehicle.
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Depends. Foggy mountain road with no break lights?
Legal.

Unless you got a Dead Sticker on your bumper.


Out on the road today I saw a deadhead sticker on a Cadillac
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Police said Talbott and two other adults, ages 19 and 20, in the car were jointly babysitting the kids."

LOL....
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Adventures in Babysitting, Part 2
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

probesport: vudukungfu: Depends. Foggy mountain road with no break lights?
Legal.

Unless you got a Dead Sticker on your bumper.

Out on the road today I saw a deadhead sticker on a Cadillac


Don't look back
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Look on a long road trip we've all thought about putting the kids in the trunk, but the police tend to frown upon such acts.


I actually somehow got out of a ticket because I had a buddy in the trunk

Sitting in the cop car while he runs my stuff and the trunk pops open, my buddy looks out and then shuts it again

How many people are in the trunk?
Just the one sir
For some reason he thought it was funny that i threw the drunk one in the trunk and let me go
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my stepdad used to smoke weed in the car daily. With the windows rolled up.
I blame this for my early childhood interest in Pink Floyd and sandwiches made out of Pringles and mustard.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dammit. Didn't know babysitting was so fun. And here I stuck to menial jobs when I was young
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have fond memories of napping on the rear window deck on road trips back in the 60's. That would now be considered child endangerment/abuse.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shame on her of course,
but what sort of vehicle has both a cargo area and a trunk?


/sounds pretty handy
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
no. maybe. no

no. maybe. no
 
dragonchild
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: what sort of vehicle has both a cargo area and a trunk?

Any vehicle where you can remove or fold down the rear seats, although to your point, it's likely TFA is just badly written.

My Honda Fit is the size of a tennis shoe and if you fold up the rear seats you've got yourself a cargo area and a trunk.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
/ sorry I couldn't find a better version


/ sorry I couldn't find a better version
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There were actually three babysitters arrested.

I bet a stylist crew could really clean up the middle one. Just sayin.

https://www.owensborotimes.com/news/2​0​20/02/three-owensboro-women-facing-fel​ony-charges-after-endangering-six-chil​dren/?fbclid=IwAR3o3FLlqnLeWStH7k1NKBQ​LAF5bIarS2xtPHiaLvSSqfbmJHba01Og6G1U
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun date.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: When I was a kid my stepdad used to smoke weed in the car daily. With the windows rolled up.
I blame this for my early childhood interest in Pink Floyd and sandwiches made out of Pringles and mustard.


My parents used to hotbox with us kids all the time, I can still hear REO Speedwagon Hi-Infidelity
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They ruined those kids. Going forward, every other babysitter is going to be a boring square who never does anything fun with them.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dragonchild: wellreadneck: what sort of vehicle has both a cargo area and a trunk?
Any vehicle where you can remove or fold down the rear seats, although to your point, it's likely TFA is just badly written.

My Honda Fit is the size of a tennis shoe and if you fold up the rear seats you've got yourself a cargo area and a trunk.


Our Subaru has that.
Now I'm not gonna be able to stop myself from rolling that window blind thingy back and forth
chanting  cargo space, trunk like it's some sort of magic trick.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: I have fond memories of napping on the rear window deck on road trips back in the 60's.


My family had a '67 Pontiac Catalina wagon.  My favorite spot was the footwell behind the front seats.  My older brother would be all the way in the back, my older sister on the back seat, and me in the footwell.

How did we ever survive long trips without air conditioning?
 
