 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Magazine)   In your ancestry, the odds are good that the goods are odd   (advances.sciencemag.org) divider line
16
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 1:31 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that accounts for my sloping forehead and hairy arms. Also, ook.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kinky.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Already on Porn Hub.

... I mean, probably.
 
skinink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Cliff Notes version of that story: everyone from the past was horny and not picky, just like at last call.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ain't no one in my family ever committed ancestry!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You'd hit it.

geneticliteracyproject.orgView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We say the same thing about dating in AA.  The odds are good but the goods are odd.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
GROK NO SLEEP WITH EUROTRASH! GROK UPSET THAT YOU THINK GROK NO HAVE STANDARDS!
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that the willingness to fark damn near anything that moves is deeply ingrained in human DNA
 
Cheron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Neanderthal-Denisovan ancestors interbred with a distantly related hominini've had just about enough of these add-hominin arguments
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Asians look Asian because of Denisovans and Europeans look European because of Neanderthals?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: You'd hit it.

[geneticliteracyproject.org image 800x500]


Val Kilmer? Hard pass
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Let's hook up with that Neanderthal booty.

So say we all!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
That tanker truck driver got to the Slawson cutoff, got out and cut off his slawson, causing a fiery crash on the expressway.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report