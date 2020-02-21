 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Smoking marijuana won't lead to violence, thinking someone stole your marijuana on the other hand   (abc.net.au) divider line
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have they tried meditation?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Then they got the sudden urge to form a jazz combo.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should have stuck to sipping a 250ml glass of 2% cider with a meal, like us responsible drinkers do.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bogans going to bogue
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My father insists Colorado has become a war zone since weed was legalized there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report