"How do you do, fellow kids"?
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. This guy is a serious asshole.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Lawrence College, where Lawrence Ray reportedly stayed

now he can be sarah lawrence ray
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Sarah Lawrence College, where Lawrence Ray reportedly stayed

now he can be sarah lawrence ray


But you doesn't have to call him Johnson.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My freshman year I lived in a co-ed dorm with a 24 hour visiting policy, and I'm still pretty sure nobody had an extra grown-ass man living in their room that year. You needed a student ID to swipe into the building, and the mail room guy was right by the door, plus an RA on every floor with a room next to the stairs. Nobody even ever let the pizza delivery guy into the building, and he was there every single day. This creep was actively being hidden by the people he was abusing and extorting, which makes it extra creepy.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: bilking several college students out of nearly $1 million

"Several" college kids have this kind of money??  Or did he bilk every college student on campus?  I need to start convincing college kids to invest in shiat.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagines what a creepy dude living in a co ed dorm would look like, clicks link, is vindicated.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: FTFA: bilking several college students out of nearly $1 million

"Several" college kids have this kind of money??  Or did he bilk every college student on campus?  I need to start convincing college kids to invest in shiat.


Since you read the article you can see he had them prostituting.

1 million isn't a ton when you have even 5 hot girls out getting cash for you.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Steakzilla: FTFA: bilking several college students out of nearly $1 million

"Several" college kids have this kind of money??  Or did he bilk every college student on campus?  I need to start convincing college kids to invest in shiat.

Since you read the article you can see he had them prostituting.

1 million isn't a ton when you have even 5 hot girls out getting cash for you.


Somehow I read that as he bilked them out of money as well as making them prostitutes.  Somewhere else in the article it claims he convinced them they owed him money.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hm, since it was an on-campus apartment, not a dorm, suddenly the mystery becomes much less mysterious.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: FTFA: bilking several college students out of nearly $1 million

"Several" college kids have this kind of money??  Or did he bilk every college student on campus?  I need to start convincing college kids to invest in shiat.


This
 
Report