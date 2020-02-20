 Skip to content
(Insider)   The grateful nation of China rewards the families of doctors who died fighting the coronavirus how much? Tag is the clue   (insider.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Socialized medicine!
/Runs
//Coughs
///Collapses
////Pulls self up by bootstraps
//Dies from improvised Obamacare device
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, that's a year's income for a loyal Communist peasant.

On the other hand, Dr. Norman Bethune would not be impressed even in 1930s dollars (Canadian).

Maybe they can take a bureaucrat out and shoot him to empty his pockets of chump change.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or her. It could be a Chinese woman apparatchick..
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, the ones who first reported it got arrested and beat up for it.

/and some of them are now dead
 
fusillade762
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Medics who have been infected, but have not died, will receive $429.

Ka-CHING!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As opposed to the US medical system where the families would get $7.16 after their estate paid all the medical bills the doctor racked up while dying.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Human life always has been and still is very cheap in China.

Mine caves in, start a new shaft and forget about those trapped.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Socialized medicine!
/Runs
//Coughs
///Collapses
////Pulls self up by bootstraps
//Dies from improvised Obamacare device


Actually I believe their medical care is very not socialized.

https://www.inkstonenews.com/health/c​h​ina-translated-does-china-have-univers​al-health-care/article/2167579
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like $716 more than the USA gave to soldiers that it deliberately irradiated to death.
 
