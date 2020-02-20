 Skip to content
(BBC)   Mystery bidder at property auction snaps up single-room second floor apartment in Cambridgeshire with a river-facing frontage and far-reaching views. the price? £1. The catch? There is no way of accessing the property from any direction   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no record of anyone ever having used the room and the contents and condition remain a mystery.

Fark user image
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it is over an alleyway you could put in a trap door and telescopic ladder to get into the room from the footpath. Depends what the floor is made of. If it's concrete that's going to be a bit of work. If it's wood you'll just need a saw.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi neighbor, can I give you $50 & let me into your place so that I can knock a hole in the wall to see what's in there.  I'll pay to fix the wall after & if there's anything really good I'll give you a (small) percentage of it.  No, ok fine, I'll go ask the guy on the other side.

And then put in a retractable trap door/ladder when I do have access.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's got a window on the front. If you've got a ladder, just bring along a hammer and some thick gloves.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
stripes.com
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live in a single room above a bowling alley and below another bowling alley
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bloobeary: It's got a window on the front. If you've got a ladder, just bring along a hammer and some thick gloves.


Stop ruining it. Its INACCESSIBLE
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rainbow Attic Stair - Galaxy - Remote Controlled
Youtube p6ltPGle2fo
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would use stilts to get inside and then order "30 minute delivery or it's free" pizza. Do they have pizza in Britain?  Is it boiled?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I would use stilts to get inside and then order "30 minute delivery or it's free" pizza. Do they have pizza in Britain?  Is it boiled?


If you're lucky it's curry.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised neither of the people on either side bid for it. Cheap way to add an extra room to your property, and you just need to knock a doorway through.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is the mystery bidder for the single room going to try to move in with 3 other individuals? One of them male? The other two? Well, are the other two females? God only knows what they will be up to in there.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: [YouTube video: Rainbow Attic Stair - Galaxy - Remote Controlled]


Is it weird that it* moved?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: There is no record of anyone ever having used the room and the contents and condition remain a mystery.


Maybe they will find that deaf and blind girl that's been hiding out all these years
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bloobeary: It's got a window on the front. If you've got a ladder, just bring along a hammer and some thick gloves.


Was going to say, based on the second pic a ladder and some tools should grant you access. The window just looks boarded up.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Devolving_Spud: There is no record of anyone ever having used the room and the contents and condition remain a mystery.

Maybe they will find that deaf and blind girl that's been hiding out all these years


I doubt it, there is no way you can fit an airplane in there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm surprised neither of the people on either side bid for it. Cheap way to add an extra room to your property, and you just need to knock a doorway through.


I bet the buyer flips it and doubles his money.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now he has to pay the annual property tax on it.

Which could be 4600 quid, or 14.5 half-shillings, who knows.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: Now he has to pay the annual property tax on it.

Which could be 4600 quid, or 14.5 half-shillings, who knows.


If it is classed as residential the lowest band would mean £1282 per year council tax.

AFAIK no house in the whole UK pays £4600 tax.  Buckingham palace as a private house would pay £1700.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Problem solved!
 
Oxygen_Thief
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: nytmare: Now he has to pay the annual property tax on it.

Which could be 4600 quid, or 14.5 half-shillings, who knows.

If it is classed as residential the lowest band would mean £1282 per year council tax.

AFAIK no house in the whole UK pays £4600 tax.  Buckingham palace as a private house would pay £1700.


What is this Middle Earth!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Is the mystery bidder for the single room going to try to move in with 3 other individuals? One of them male? The other two? Well, are the other two females? God only knows what they will be up to in there.


Perhaps smoking two joints before they smoke two joints - and then, defying all logic, smoking two more?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Hold my beer
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And thus, teleportation was finally made reality.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The buyer doesn't care about living in it.  The buyer cares about getting his interest bought out when a developer eyeballs the buildings on either side to knock down and build a block of flats.  It's essentially a spite house.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uzzah: The buyer doesn't care about living in it.  The buyer cares about getting his interest bought out when a developer eyeballs the buildings on either side to knock down and build a block of flats.  It's essentially a spite house.


Spite is my favorite emotion.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm surprised neither of the people on either side bid for it. Cheap way to add an extra room to your property, and you just need to knock a doorway through.


That was my thought too.

Someone else mentioned minimum taxes.  I think before you did that you might want to see if you could get a promise from the town council to let you consolidate the lot with yours for tax purposes.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Devolving_Spud: There is no record of anyone ever having used the room and the contents and condition remain a mystery.

Maybe they will find that deaf and blind girl that's been hiding out all these years


She survived that crash in the Pacific?!?
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm surprised neither of the people on either side bid for it. Cheap way to add an extra room to your property, and you just need to knock a doorway through.


I imagine that this is precisely the plan. The buyer will offer it to both of the neighbors and sell it to the highest bidder. Since they were not at the auction they did not have a chance to bid on it.
 
