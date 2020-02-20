 Skip to content
(The Hill)   What makes people happier than money? Yale and Oxford scientists have the answer. *skims article* Don't bother reading, it doesn't apply to us, its just exercise   (thehill.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd still rather have the money.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I exercise a lot, I might get someone to have sexytime with me.
If I have a lot of money, definitely.
Winner: money.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article actually suggests that it will make people happier to feel good than to look good?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't bother reading, it doesn't apply to us, its just exercise

Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It sounds pretty dumb, but TFA manages to significantly distort the Yale source summary here:
https://medicine.yale.edu/news-articl​e​/18044/

"Exercise linked to improved mental health, but more may not always be better"

Ctrl+F "money": no results
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The thing is, it's all relative: once you have a certain amount of money, getting in shape does feel better than getting more money.  But you have to have a baseline amount of money or else money>everything else.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dylan Moran Monster
Youtube LYc6WaeUVw0
 
crinz83
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
well, richard simmons has money and exercises. the only real obstacle to his happiness is the housekeeper holding him hostage.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: The thing is, it's all relative: once you have a certain amount of money, getting in shape does feel better than getting more money.  But you have to have a baseline amount of money or else money>everything else.


This is true, but a lot of people have that baseline money and still don't exercise. Many because they lack the time, but many others because we are awash in entertainment and don't want to leave the couch.

I'm here to tell you, it's great, and you don't need to stop watching streaming nonsense. Perch your phone right up on that elliptical and do your thing. If you've got time to Netflix, you've got time to take care of yourself.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you exercise and you are happy then you are skipping leg day.
 
