(Cleveland 19)   No matter how much encouragement you get gravity will still foil the best of plans ( w/ video )   (cleveland19.com) divider line
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wile E? Is that yoooooooooooooouuuuuu - *thud* ?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the looker.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Quite the looker.


Yeah and thankfully the wardrobe failure was blurred out.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
befriending and robbing a 85 yr old man. this is the quality of scum you enjoy in Ohio. it's a whole other level of street trash here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you were locked in a room with that many methy people you would make a break for it too. Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
universeguide.comView Full Size
 
yfwc.orgView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The other one was blocked by someone's stupid image link blocker
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was kind of cheering her on until I saw what she is in for.
 
JeebusofSuburbia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gravity
Youtube 6YbWboo50sU
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think it's apt that she fell into a trash can
 
crinz83
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
what a wasted opportunity. when she landed in the trash can, she should've quickly put the lid on. they keep looking in the ceiling, next day out she goes.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

crinz83: what a wasted opportunity. when she landed in the trash can, she should've quickly put the lid on. they keep looking in the ceiling, next day out she goes.


That was the first thing I noticed about her fall and capture too.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How did they figure it out?
Aliens ceiling scene (1986)
Youtube 1bqSgvEZNtY
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, Boomershine.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gravity is a fictitious force (according to Einstein). The earth is flat (according to morons). So all this proves is that meth heads are less dense than garbage... Does that mean something?
 
