(Cincinnati Enquirer)   When police arrived ... they determined the woman had not been shot, but stung or bitten by some type of insect   (cincinnati.com) divider line
88 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 1:17 AM



Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was once stung by what I suspect was one of these:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sphex_p​e​nsylvanicus

Based on the description that their stings don't swell, but tend to hurt a lot.

It was at night, some friends and I were sitting around a fire. We'd been hearing this weird buzzing noise overhead, but didn't think much of it. I was sitting on the ground. Suddenly, with zero warning, I felt this absolutely horrific burning pain in my lower left arm, inside a few inches from the elbow. I think my immediate involuntary words were "[incoherent scream]. Jesus Christ! What the f*ck?!"

I went to the nearest relatively bright light source, which was a tiki torch, to look for any remains of a stinger, venom sack, etc., but there was nothing.

There was no swelling, the pain faded for the most part within a few minutes, but the area around the sting felt extremely hot, and I still have a small lump of scar tissue that can be felt under the skin to this day, even though it isn't at all visible on the surface.

Okay, so, random insect attack. Whatever. Hurts, sucks, it happens. Back to the fire.

A few minutes later my friend sitting a couple of feet to my right, in a lawn chair, literally leapt out of his seat screaming similar expletives. The thing had nailed him in the lower back between the chair slats. His experience was otherwise similar, and it was at that point that we decided to just go inside.

I've never been shot, but my general understanding is that some, not necessarily many or most, gunshot wounds are less painful than getting stung by that damn wasp, so I can't necessarily blame the people calling for help.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was probably a bullet ant.
 
Report