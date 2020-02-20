 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Missouri Republicans propose letting your boss dictate your medical decisions   (stltoday.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More than they already do?

/as evidenced by the frequent "if you're not going to come in today, don't bother coming in at all" stories from people trying to call in sick
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why stop there? How about alcohol? Viagra? Birth control pills? Any legal medicine just because you're smarter than all those so called "doctors."
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proposed legislation would allow testing of Missouri workers for medical pot
So non-medical is ok?  How can they tell?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Imma need one of yous kidneys, and imma need it right now"
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Why stop there? How about alcohol? Viagra? Birth control pills? Any legal medicine just because you're smarter than all those so called "doctors."


Alcohol? No
Viagra? No
Birth contro...? Let me stop you there. Yes. All of it. And charging women with stillborn births with murder.  Any more questions?
 
palelizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is still technically federally illegal. One rule, though: tests have to be applied evenly throughout the company. Obviously executives who make seven figure decisions regarding company policy must be policed at least as strenuously as the kiddo make $12/hour at the tech help desk.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: "Imma need one of yous kidneys, and imma need it right now"


https://www.askamanager.org/2016/04/o​u​r-boss-will-fire-us-if-we-dont-sign-up​-to-be-a-liver-donor-for-his-brother.h​tml
 
odenen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicans. That's all you need to know.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Why stop there? How about alcohol? Viagra? Birth control pills? Any legal medicine just because you're smarter than all those so called "doctors."


This may come as a shock, but there's a lot of medication you're not allowed to take on the job. I know this doesn't fit in with you pro-drug, anti-Republican narrative, but it's still true.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Start a program to evacuate Missouri.  Then, in one year, anybody who doesn't take the evacuation, exile them to Missouri.  Make it so they can never leave.  Then nuke the place.  Problem solved.
 
Report