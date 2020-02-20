 Skip to content
(Komo)   Seattle sees the sun for the first time this decade, signifying six more weeks of ennui   (komonews.com) divider line
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's right.  We only get 2 days of sun.  It's always raining and dark and cold, even in August.  SO no reason for you to farking move here.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize I am cross-contaminating tabs, but promoters don't respect boundaries.

Ergo, be it heard here, in the FARK queue, the Moby Tribute Act "Signifying Six More Weeks Of Ennui" is soon coming to a town near you!  I'll update on particulars if I feel like it.  IF I feel like it.  So get your tickets now.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's been sunny for a few days. It took awhile for our Sinclair station to look up from reading Mein Kampf.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think the sun is a flower
That blooms for just one hour.

Thanks a lot, subby.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, it's winter where cloudy skies are the norm, but Seattle does at least average 6 full sunny days between Dec. 1 and early February.

Civic pride, or a cry for help?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It has been a nice break, but I like the overcast days here too. This area has some of the most interesting cloud patterns and colors I've seen anywhere in the country.

ManThatHurts: That's right.  We only get 2 days of sun.  It's always raining and dark and cold, even in August.  SO no reason for you to farking move here.


Also what he said. But if you do move here, leave your farking umbrella where you came from. You'll stand out like a sore thumb and we will all laugh at you. Buy a coat with a hood.
 
paulleah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes. It's always rainy here. Stay away.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Yes, it's winter where cloudy skies are the norm, but Seattle does at least average 6 full sunny days between Dec. 1 and early February.

Civic pride, or a cry for help?


Yes
 
phishrace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I fly up to the Seattle area occasionally from nor cal. Invariably it's sunny when I leave and cloudy once we get up to Seattle. But one time it was crystal clear while landing and it was spectacular. Beautiful city.

I love the people and the area. Even considered retiring up there. The weather held me back. You really do get spoiled.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: It's been sunny for a few days. It took awhile for our Sinclair station to look up from reading Mein Kampf.


Which also means low temps in the Cascades which, when combined with last weekend's dumping of snow, bodes well for our snowshoeing trip this weekend.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looking out the window from the office I have seen some strange bright thing in the sky the past two days. Not to worry, it was gone long before leaving for the day and this weekend we're back to that sweet, sweet rain and nonstop day drinking without any yardwork or car polishing distractions.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phishrace: I fly up to the Seattle area occasionally from nor cal. Invariably it's sunny when I leave and cloudy once we get up to Seattle. But one time it was crystal clear while landing and it was spectacular. Beautiful city.

I love the people and the area. Even considered retiring up there. The weather held me back. You really do get spoiled.


I've been to Seattle many times. I have never seen anything but a lovely day. Same thing with San Francisco. Am I just lucky?
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Portlandia totally nailed the Pacific Northwest with the sketch below.

Portlandia.S03E01 - Glimpse of summer
Youtube G-ppr9LDaQE
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

paulleah: Yes. It's always rainy here. Stay away.


No problem.
 
goatharper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lived in Seattle from June to December of 1990. It was late July before I saw Mt Rainier, one of maybe ten days in the whole time that I could see it. Yes, it does in fact rain all the time, and the sad part is, the weather is not even close to the worst thing about Seattle. People who like it there are quintessential Stockholm syndrome victims.
 
