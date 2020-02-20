 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   University of Southern California doesn't wait for Bernie or Liz; announces students from low-income families can attend tuition-free starting in the fall   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

82 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 10:35 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not sure I'd count someone making $79,000 a year as "low-income", but it's happy news nonetheless.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: Transfer students, for example, are not eligible for the waived tuition, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sounds discriminatory.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Celebrities and rich assholes finding more ways to hide their money in 5... 4... 3...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Not sure I'd count someone making $79,000 a year as "low-income", but it's happy news nonetheless.


If you're from Compton, no it's not low income... but it's potentially a low family income if techbros in SF have made your rent shoot through the roof every year. You're sure as not buying a house on that income, in the more expensive areas, unless you've saved a couple hundred grand to front.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lots of people going to get divorced .
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
accidentally the *hell

sure as hell not
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Not sure I'd count someone making $79,000 a year as "low-income", but it's happy news nonetheless.


Los Angeles is in southern California. It is not a city known for the availability of its amenities to people who make $79,000 annually (a bit more than $6500 per month). Rent, groceries and utilities are generally not free.

And if they include the entire state, this would necessarily include San Francisco -- another city with a not-inexpensive cost of living.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Not sure I'd count someone making $79,000 a year as "low-income", but it's happy news nonetheless.


it is when it's a 2-income family paying LA rent.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many Republican heads exploded!
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
USC is a private school.  Lots of private schools are very friendly with reducing the "sticker" price for middle class and lower class students that can meet their stringent entrance standards.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, it's called price discrimination, and universities have been doing that for decades. And schools like USC, Harvard and Stanford have large enough endowments that "ability to pay" hasn't really been a factor for a long time.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
if you have superior grades you can go to school for next to nothing. this is who higher education is for. i've met wayyyyyyy too many nitwits with college degrees.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: USC is a private school.  Lots of private schools are very friendly with reducing the "sticker" price for middle class and lower class students that can meet their stringent entrance standards.


They also have the benefit of guys like George Lucas and Dr. Dre donating tens of millions of dollars a year.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report