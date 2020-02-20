 Skip to content
(Channel 3000 Madison)   Boy celebrates his 10th birthday. Instead of presents, he asks for donations to a cat cafe and raises over $500. Let's give this kid a round of applause on Caturday   (channel3000.com) divider line
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
I was getting close to a berserk!
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
ok, where's Bathia??
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
SpaceMonkey-66
1 day ago  
Hi everybody, I always wait for this thread to drop every Thursday, makes my day.  Been a busy week, my F100 is back from the shop after catching fire last week (600 bucks) and my mom was in the ER from diverticulitis (she's ok now).  I'm catching a cold too.  But my mom is still here and the truck drives great.

Goober Pea got spayed today, she isn't a happy camper:

And here's the girls!

BooBoo:

Khaleesi:
Big Mama Toot:

Everyone is trying to stay warm today, including us......
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 day ago  
Booboo watching "The Lion in your living room" yesterday, couldn't resist snapping a pic
 
valnt9
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.


that means you got the paperwork, submitted same, and got approved???
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.

that means you got the paperwork, submitted same, and got approved???


He's in my apartment as we speak, or type, or whatever.

Decided to change his name to Salem. Bobby was the name the Greenhill staff gave him. His name before that was Buddy, which I didn't care for, so now he's Salem.
 
AsparagusFTW
1 day ago  
That story warmed this blackened, icy, little heart of mine.
 
tigerose
1 day ago  
I wanted to thank everyone for your support when my guinea pig Sammy passed away on Monday. I do miss his cheerful presence in the library. Talk about taking your pet to work! He was there everyday to greet me when I came in. And I found out tonight that our night cleaner used to come in and talk with him. I have pig-tures, so, since all animals are welcome to Caturday...

This is Sammy 
valnt9
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding. that means you got the paperwork, submitted same, and got approved??? He's in my apartment as we speak, or type, or whatever. Decided to change his name to Salem. Bobby was the name the Greenhill staff gave him. His name before that was Buddy, which I didn't care for, so now he's Salem.

tigerose
1 day ago  
And another pgture of Sammy
tigerose
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.

that means you got the paperwork, submitted same, and got approved???

He's in my apartment as we speak, or type, or whatever.

Decided to change his name to Salem. Bobby was the name the Greenhill staff gave him. His name before that was Buddy, which I didn't care for, so now he's Salem.


Sounds like he told you his True Name rather quickly! I hope he comes out of hiding soon!
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.


YAY!
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
tigerose
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everybody, I always wait for this thread to drop every Thursday, makes my day.  Been a busy week, my F100 is back from the shop after catching fire last week (600 bucks) and my mom was in the ER from diverticulitis (she's ok now).  I'm catching a cold too.  But my mom is still here and the truck drives great.

Goober Pea got spayed today, she isn't a happy camper:

And here's the girls!

BooBoo:

Khaleesi:
Big Mama Toot:

Everyone is trying to stay warm today, including us......


How are the burns on you hand? Your critters are lovely..give everyone a scritch for me?
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everybody, I always wait for this thread to drop every Thursday, makes my day.  Been a busy week, my F100 is back from the shop after catching fire last week (600 bucks) and my mom was in the ER from diverticulitis (she's ok now).  I'm catching a cold too.  But my mom is still here and the truck drives great.

Goober Pea got spayed today, she isn't a happy camper:

And here's the girls!

BooBoo:

Khaleesi:
Big Mama Toot:

Everyone is trying to stay warm today, including us......


Diverticulitis is NOT fun.  Glad you got your truck back!
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everybody, I always wait for this thread to drop every Thursday, makes my day.  Been a busy week, my F100 is back from the shop after catching fire last week (600 bucks) and my mom was in the ER from diverticulitis (she's ok now).  I'm catching a cold too.  But my mom is still here and the truck drives great.

Goober Pea got spayed today, she isn't a happy camper:

And here's the girls!

BooBoo:

Khaleesi:
Big Mama Toot:

Everyone is trying to stay warm today, including us......


glad things worked out.
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

AsparagusFTW: That story warmed this blackened, icy, little heart of mine.


It was very sweet, wasn't it?
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

tigerose: And another pgture of Sammy
Cute little guy.
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.

that means you got the paperwork, submitted same, and got approved???

He's in my apartment as we speak, or type, or whatever.

Decided to change his name to Salem. Bobby was the name the Greenhill staff gave him. His name before that was Buddy, which I didn't care for, so now he's Salem.

Congratulations to both of you, may you have many happy years together!

/ my sister has a cat named Salem :o)
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.


lilyspad
1 day ago  
ponsonby
1 day ago  

JJACKSON!  I miss you so much!
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
He finally got hungry and came out of hiding to eat.

Meet Salem everybuddy!!
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

ponsonby: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x506]

JJACKSON!  I miss you so much!


so do I. :-(
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

He finally got hungry and came out of hiding to eat.

Meet Salem everybuddy!!


Hai Salem......welcome to Caturday!!! Bathia, I'll bet you are just ecstatic!!! :)
 
ponsonby
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: I will share pictures of Salem (formerly Bobby) as soon as he comes out of hiding.

that means you got the paperwork, submitted same, and got approved???

He's in my apartment as we speak, or type, or whatever.

Decided to change his name to Salem. Bobby was the name the Greenhill staff gave him. His name before that was Buddy, which I didn't care for, so now he's Salem.


Yay Salem!  Welcome!
 
laulaja
1 day ago  
Good choice, young man with heart in Right Place.
Dunno Why furrgot Salem ....


micromedic fetch 10.27.12.  Cat may not resemble Salem a tall, but postie from one too long absent from here seldom goes amiss.  May've seen her on FarceBork Caturday.
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

tigerose: I wanted to thank everyone for your support when my guinea pig Sammy passed away on Monday. I do miss his cheerful presence in the library. Talk about taking your pet to work! He was there everyday to greet me when I came in. And I found out tonight that our night cleaner used to come in and talk with him. I have pig-tures, so, since all animals are welcome to Caturday...

This is Sammy [Fark user image 850x850]

Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

Now, this is where that kitty belongs!
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

JJACKSON!  I miss you so much!


You haz mail ☺
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everybody, I always wait for this thread to drop every Thursday, makes my day.  Been a busy week, my F100 is back from the shop after catching fire last week (600 bucks) and my mom was in the ER from diverticulitis (she's ok now).  I'm catching a cold too.  But my mom is still here and the truck drives great.

Goober Pea got spayed today, she isn't a happy camper:

And here's the girls!

BooBoo:

Khaleesi:
Big Mama Toot:

Everyone is trying to stay warm today, including us......


Sorry about the truck fire, but your fur friends are awesome!
 
ponsonby
1 day ago  

JJACKSON!  I miss you so much!

so do I. :-(


I'm sure you do.  I remember when you got him  as a puppy, so he pretty much lived his whole life on Caturday and Woofday.
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Post gooshy fud bliss. This boy really likes the wet food. When I was opening the can he was on his hind legs with his front legs almost touching the kitchen counter, talking to me non-stop.
 
ponsonby
1 day ago  

sherpa18: ponsonby: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x506]
JJACKSON!  I miss you so much!

Got it!
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

Post gooshy fud bliss. This boy really likes the wet food. When I was opening the can he was on his hind legs with his front legs almost touching the kitchen counter, talking to me non-stop.


awesome, welcome Salem!
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes: He finally got hungry and came out of hiding to eat. Meet Salem everybuddy!!

valnt9
1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Gotta roll the stock cat-tage out of the way.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

Believe it or not, today IZ my Fur-riday.  Details on the After Work Cafe thread.
 
