(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Amber alert issued for Tennessee child last seen . . . in December   (myfox8.com) divider line
322 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 12:41 AM



Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To save some clicks:

When the news outlet asked why authorities have not yet issued an Amber Alert for Boswell, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement:

"We realize that some may question why an Amber Alert has not been issued for the child. Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark Headline:
Amber alert issued for Tennessee child last seen . . . in December

TFA headline:
Search underway for Tennessee toddler family last saw 2 months ago

Is there a hidden Grammarly filter for headlines from Tennessee?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tennesse Plates - John Hiatt
Youtube D_8MjmupgAY


John Hiatt is here to help.
 
powhound
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sad to say, but ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Krampus has him now.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm wondering what these specific criteria are that were not met by this child.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

No idea who they are with, what region they are in, and what vehicle was used, with too much time passed -- or they already have reason to believe that he's dead they just don't know where/when.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lot of help that is.. What year?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I thought "no idea who they are with" would be a big plus FOR issuing an amber alert.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summary of Department of Justice Recommended Criteria

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.
The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.
The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.
The child's name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

If it's a custody dispute where one family member has the kid and isn't handing her over to another family member, it may not cross the "danger of serious bodily injury" threshold. If it's a case of "we haven't seen her for a couple of months" you don't have specific descriptive information about who should be the subject of an Amber alert. Do you really want to blast everyone's cell phone with an emergency notification to "BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR (someone) LAST SEEN ( ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ) WITH A TODDLER"?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

