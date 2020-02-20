 Skip to content
(Streetsblog)   Not news: About two pedestrians a day are killed in car crashes. News: Across the entire US. Fark: While inside buildings   (usa.streetsblog.org) divider line
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How are they pedestrians when they're inside their homes?

/cue wave of posts about local buildings that get hit all the time.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They were just looking for the country kitchen buffet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TFA -- lots of hand-wringing about elderly drivers stomping hard on the wrong pedal, distracted driving, parking spots that are too close to the structure, people speeding through parking lots, businesses not wanting their buildings to look like they're encased in fortifications, and car culture in general -- but no solutions offered.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: 60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.


Well, the highest acceptable number is zero.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who drives a car inside a building?

/Go outside, losers
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But no, autonomous vehicles are the real hazard.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wasn't Looking at his Neck: Who drives a car inside a building?

/Go outside, losers


Batman? The Blues Brothers? The Terminator will totally drive a car inside. That guy gives zero f*cks.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Enigmamf: 60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.

Well, the highest acceptable number is zero.


Meanwhile, in the real world...
 
Dave2042
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh Magoo...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A google news search confirms this hypothesis.
 
skinink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 1977, we already knew this.

The Car (1977) clip
Youtube eSB4M22m8XI
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is about 1/3 the number of people who die falling from trees.  Obviously we have to get rid of trees.
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Enigmamf: 60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.

Well, the highest acceptable number is zero.


So do we ban cars, or buildings?
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: How are they pedestrians when they're inside their homes?

/cue wave of posts about local buildings that get hit all the time.


If you're walking, you're a pedestrian because you're traveling by foot even if it's inside a building. However if you are sitting in a chair and a car bursts through the wall and clobbers you, you were not a pedestrian...just a very weird statistic.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They say that over 90% of all accidents happen within 10 miles of home.  Easy solution!  Move.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: TFA -- lots of hand-wringing about elderly drivers stomping hard on the wrong pedal, distracted driving, parking spots that are too close to the structure, people speeding through parking lots, businesses not wanting their buildings to look like they're encased in fortifications, and car culture in general -- but no solutions offered.


What would you like done, exactly?
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: 60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.


I knew a driver that did it after only 16 yrs. I bear some responsibility. I knew to take her keys, but hadn't considered a second set. (That she slipped out of her cuffs, climbed out of the squad and drove home while the cops talked is entirely on them.)
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: TFA -- lots of hand-wringing about elderly drivers stomping hard on the wrong pedal, distracted driving, parking spots that are too close to the structure, people speeding through parking lots, businesses not wanting their buildings to look like they're encased in fortifications, and car culture in general -- but no solutions offered.


Fewer roads where cars and trucks and farking semis can drive at speed while pedestrians are forced to walk along shoulders ( no sidewalks in a lot of America ) wouldn't hurt. those little traffic-limited areas are for the upscale though and not most of us. How about more and better public transportation? How about stricter requirements to have a license -- had my license taken away decades ago because I couldn't buy my way out of a DUI; a few friends of mine could though and they racked up numbers 3 4 and 5. End that crap. Too many cars, too narrow roads.

/ Solutions no one will do w/o suffering themselves.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When it comes to ending VIBCs, even simple tweaks such as better building and parking lot design -  along with efforts to reduce car dependency - could save lives and livelihoods.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Millions of possible locations to be fixed x Very expensive modifications x Zero companies to sue = Not gonna happen
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dryad: Baloo Uriza: Enigmamf: 60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.

Well, the highest acceptable number is zero.

So do we ban cars, or buildings?


People.  They're the ones that keep dying.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I should also add that requiring a vehicle to get a job, ANY job, is a disaster for a lot of us. We want to work. We want to go to doctors or college or the store but we can't. Ending the mandatory need for personal vehicles for all things in life would be a major boon to the planet and the general quality of life.

/ Walking every day for decades changes perspective.
 
ongbok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


I know two people who's nights ended like this. One walked away from the crash unharmed. The other lived, but he and his passengers where farked up for a while. Surprisingly nobody died in either crash

/Yes, drugs and or alcohol were involved in both
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today I learned there is a Storefront Safety Council.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Enigmamf: Baloo Uriza: Enigmamf: 60/day out of 260 million automobiles? It's not THAT 'astounding'. That means the average automobile goes 12,000 years between crashing into buildings.

Well, the highest acceptable number is zero.

Meanwhile, in the real world...


...Vision Zero is a thing that exists.
 
