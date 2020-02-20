 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   An attempt was made   (globalnews.ca)
1466 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 7:59 PM



TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, Tom Petty
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm freeee, free fallin
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like when you think there's one more stair at the bottom of a staircase but there's not and actually theres nothing so instead of that weird jerky step you plunge 23 meters into a sand pit
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whereas a UPS driver delivers a 100 lb package ten doors away from it's intended address, blocking the back door of random neighbors.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Reminds me of that episode of cops where the perp jumps over the rail of an overpass and the cop jumps right after him.  You hear a THUD picked up by the microphone followed by groans.  The cameraman wisely approaches the rail slowly and tilts the camera down at the cop waaaaaaay down below.  Eventually, the perp gets up and staggers off.  Then they cut to the cop who's been brought back up to the roadway and is being treated by EMS.

Look before you leap, folks.
 
jwookie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I giggled imagining such a surprise.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fall 75 feet onto rocky terrain, and all you get is three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung? Those must have been some really sandy rocks.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was a house painter, I took a back misstep off a four story roof. On the way down, I stripped every branch off of a thirty foot holly tree, landing on my back. When I got my breath back, told the boss I was done for the day.

Spent the next week plucking holly-leaf thorns from places that I didn't know I even had.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
23 meters? Good thing that giant pillow was there, dude.

My friend Robbie fell about 35 feet onto the floor of his bicycle shop, he's dead.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did he say anything about loving Jesus and America too?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Fall 75 feet onto rocky terrain, and all you get is three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung? Those must have been some really sandy rocks.


Guy was super lucky.  Being a FedEx driver may mean he's in good physical shape, which doesn't hurt.

I'd probably die from choking on the fountain of shiat I would spew.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NeverBeen one to shy away from saying:  "Sorry it all went bad, but thanks for actually trying to help. It is appreciated".

/for some reason I now quote myself.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Fall 75 feet onto rocky terrain, and all you get is three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung? Those must have been some really sandy rocks.


I'm betting it was more of a steep slope that he tumbled down.  Almost every story you read where it talks about somebody plunging a huge distance down a cliff face it turns out to jut be a steep slope.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"A FedEx driver stopped to help a stranded driver in North Carolina, only to suffer a 23-metre fall off the side of the bridge."

You know how I can tell this is fake news?  They don't have metres in North Carolina!  They don't even have "meters" there!
 
Report