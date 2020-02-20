 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man who did good things in a bad place set to be executed. Holy shirtballs, this is an ethical clusterfork   (ktla.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Presidential pardons are for.
 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sutton, 58, was sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, when he was serving life sentences for killing three other people, including his grandmother.

I .. so that only got him life in prison.
But killing another prisoner, got him the death penalty???

After saving three or more guards ?? Lol
We are a stupid  Country. .
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Killed FOUR, saved THREE, sorry, you are still ONE over the limit...pull the switch!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All of this could have been avoided if he just hadn't killed those first three people. And the fourth one.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The death penalty is just as stupid as a prison system where three guards can have their lives saved by an inmate.  'Murica
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just let him serve out his life sentence. This isn't really an ethical clusterfark. The state shouldn't have to power to kill people.
 
R.A.Danny
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good things don't erase bad things. It doesn't matter what the sentence is, he killed four people and must serve it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My dad is fond of saying that "No good deed ever goes unpunished".
 
Bondith
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He killed four people, but saved three lives.  He's still a net murderer.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

namatad: Sutton, 58, was sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, when he was serving life sentences for killing three other people, including his grandmother.

I .. so that only got him life in prison.
But killing another prisoner, got him the death penalty???

After saving three or more guards ?? Lol
We are a stupid  Country. .


Ya, so the logic behind the life sentence was that they could mitigate the threat he posed by jailing him.

Then he killed another prisoner, and the argument from the state was that even with imprisoning him, the state was unable to prevent him from killing again, er go the death penalty was warranted.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think this is one of those circumstances where clemency in the form of staying his execution but leaving him on death row makes sense.  Staying his execution serves as both a reward for having committed the positive acts that he is acknowledged to have committed, and a safeguard against a change in his behavior as he would still be eligible for the death penalty.

At the moment he's seemingly not dangerous to corrections officers, and is seemingly dangerous to nefarious plans of other inmates and a bodily threat as well.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

namatad: Sutton, 58, was sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, when he was serving life sentences for killing three other people, including his grandmother.

I .. so that only got him life in prison.
But killing another prisoner, got him the death penalty???

After saving three or more guards ?? Lol
We are a stupid  Country. .


I can definitely see the jury reasoning "he's already doing life, so where do we go from here?"

Not that I endorse this. Or any application of the death penalty, really.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

namatad: Sutton, 58, was sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, when he was serving life sentences for killing three other people, including his grandmother.

I .. so that only got him life in prison.
But killing another prisoner, got him the death penalty???

After saving three or more guards ?? Lol
We are a stupid  Country. .



Yeah...he should have received the death penalty for killing his grandmother.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bondith: He killed four people, but saved three lives.  He's still a net murderer.


Only if every life is equally valuable
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's only one off.
Why not just beat the shiat out of him and call it even?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whack him, but play his favorite song while you do it.

Everybody happy now?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After he's executed he'll become that little voice inside someone that urges them to deliver three pieces of junk mail to their intended recipients and toss four in the trash.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Capital punishment is soOld Testament.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like he is 1 shy, and he helped the correction officers, not necessarily saving their lives, but maybe...
OK... stay the execution at worst, let him out with time served (almost 40 years now) at best.
35 years to wait for execution is a bit excessive as well.

Still, to murder your own grandma is pretty farked up.
*shrug*
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow. What a crazy situation.  I have a hard time deciding what his punishment should be.  I'd lean towards life in prison.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namatad: Sutton, 58, was sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, when he was serving life sentences for killing three other people, including his grandmother.

I .. so that only got him life in prison.
But killing another prisoner, got him the death penalty???

After saving three or more guards ?? Lol
We are a stupid  Country. .


Very next paragraph explains it:

"Sutton was sentenced to death in Tennessee based on three statutory aggravating circumstances - having been previously convicted of first-degree murder, being incarcerated at the time of Estep's murder and the murder being "heinous, atrocious, or cruel."

Also, it sounds like he saved 1 guards life.  He saved the one guard during prison riot.  Then 1 only slipped and instead of jumping her, helped her up and collect her things.  Then the other one was he prevented another inmate from hitting an officer in the back of the head.

So the "saved 3 guards" is a little bit of an exaggeration there.

Also, 2 of the "saves" happened before he killed his 4th person in jail.  Like if they all happened AFTER that I could see the changed man argument being used and maybe bought.  Just because he "saved" 2 people before he killed someone doesn't show really anything.

I'm not saying our prison system and death penalty system arent completely farked, but eh, this guy, not such a good guy from what it appears.

It's like the guy in the UK who saved the people from the terrorist stabbing....  he brutally raped and murdered a young girl.  Just because he saved some people doesn't make him a good person, and he literally saved multiple people, unlike this guy who saved 1, picked someone up after they fell, and kept another from getting punched.

He could be a changed man for all I know, the article really doesn't go into what he has been up to since any of those incidents, which all happened 30+ years ago.  So he could be a saint now for all I know, but that is up to the clemency board.  So if his pleas either fell on deaf ears, or whomever testified on what he has been doing for the past 30 years wasn't enough to convince them he has changed.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Whack him, but play his favorite song while you do it.

Everybody happy now?


Or, alternatively, commute his sentence to Life Without and pump Justin Bieber music into his cell 24/7.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Percise1: Seems like he is 1 shy, and he helped the correction officers, not necessarily saving their lives, but maybe...
OK... stay the execution at worst, let him out with time served (almost 40 years now) at best.
35 years to wait for execution is a bit excessive as well.

Still, to murder your own grandma is pretty farked up.
*shrug*


She shouldn't have mouthed off like that.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tennessee, Tennessee, plenty other places I'd rather be.... 🎶
 
Ashelth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the same ethical dilemma you when you catch a priest raping a young boy.  Do you call the cops?  Or because it is a priest and they do good stuff do you help cover it up?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man who killed a bunch of people didn't let a bunch more die therefore Subby's heart is bleeding all over the farking place. Someone clean up that mess and then prep this guy for a lethal injection.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

R.A.Danny: Good things don't erase bad things. It doesn't matter what the sentence is, he killed four people and must serve it.


Maybe they do.

Oskar Schindler was a NAZI spy who worked in both Czechoslovakia and Poland helping the German invasions that cost countless lives. Should he have been punished?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And yes I know there is a 3rd option.  Take off your scout master uniform and join in.

/But I was trying to keep it classy
//Just not hard
///Heheh
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: Capital punishment is soOld Testament.


Username checks out.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"One good deed is not enough to redeem a man of a lifetime of wickedness."

"Though it seems enough to condemn him."
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The guy murders prison inmates and helps out the guards.
Jesus, how much more reformed can he get?
 
Bondith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ashelth: This is the same ethical dilemma you when you catch a priest raping a young boy.  Do you call the cops?  Or because it is a priest and they do good stuff do you help cover it up?


Objection, assertion based on facts not in evidence.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Percise1: Seems like he is 1 shy, and he helped the correction officers, not necessarily saving their lives, but maybe...
OK... stay the execution at worst, let him out with time served (almost 40 years now) at best.
35 years to wait for execution is a bit excessive as well.

Still, to murder your own grandma is pretty farked up.
*shrug*


he killed his grandma once

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Delezaio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: My dad is fond of saying that "No good deed ever goes unpunished".


Murder doesn't go unpunished either.

Well, unless you get away with it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bondith: Ashelth: This is the same ethical dilemma you when you catch a priest raping a young boy.  Do you call the cops?  Or because it is a priest and they do good stuff do you help cover it up?

Objection, assertion based on facts not in evidence.


It can be admitted into evidence once they construct a new and larger evidence room to hold it all.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What if the guy he killed in prison was preemptive? Prisoner was going to hurt guard or another inmate?
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This man's actions seem to prove that reform is possible. What a shame that we as a country don't seem to agree with him.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Percise1: Seems like he is 1 shy, and he helped the correction officers, not necessarily saving their lives, but maybe...
OK... stay the execution at worst, let him out with time served (almost 40 years now) at best.
35 years to wait for execution is a bit excessive as well.

Still, to murder your own grandma is pretty farked up.
*shrug*

he killed his grandma once

[Fark user image image 265x190]


To be fair, there exists a hard, upper limit of twice on the number of times one can realistically kill one's grandmother.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Capitol punishment does nothing to deter the worst crimes. They will happen. So either lock the person up for life or ship them to Australia, as a society we haven't found an answer(s).
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ashelth: This is the same ethical dilemma you when you catch a priest raping a young boy.  Do you call the cops?  Or because it is a priest and they do good stuff do you help cover it up?


So the situation of a convict on death-row that's in-custody is the same as the situation with someone caught committing violent sexual acts that have not come to the attention of the state?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Dangerous_sociopath: Percise1: Seems like he is 1 shy, and he helped the correction officers, not necessarily saving their lives, but maybe...
OK... stay the execution at worst, let him out with time served (almost 40 years now) at best.
35 years to wait for execution is a bit excessive as well.

Still, to murder your own grandma is pretty farked up.
*shrug*

he killed his grandma once

[Fark user image image 265x190]

To be fair, there exists a hard, upper limit of twice on the number of times one can realistically kill one's grandmother.


Biological grandmothers yes.
Grandpa could get remarried.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A little question for everyone to consider:

When has a rich man ever been executed in this country?
 
