iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/dnrtfa
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to, oh, lock the keys in a safe overnight.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stole a Lamborghini and all I got was a lousy SUV.... oh.... and a jail sentence.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid it would have been a Countach.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were going to use them to break into a bank & take all the pennies.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First car I legitimately stole I didn't even get to drive. A late 70s LTD. Paulie pulled out of the parking lot going straight across the street into a parked red Impulse's side then went down the street. He spotted a guy putting his key into the door of his car and rammed the rear end of the car, sending it spinning away from the guy and hitting hard enough to blow the radiator in the LTD. Shortly later he got out, threw a rock on the accelerator, put it in gear and let it go off into the ocean.

//see my profile for a link to Amazon for my book, "THE REAL PARADISE: Diary of a Modern-Day Caribbean Pirate"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't even steal the cool ones.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.


Have you actually seen one in real life?

They don't look bad. Not my cup of tea, but it sort of fits with the heritage of the company since they were never about racing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin and I had cars when we were 11.
We rocked and rolled them.
But we didn't wreck them.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: When I was a kid it would have been a Countach.


And it would have overheated in traffic.  :D
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freidog: wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.


^

It's blasphemous that they made these.  They make high end sports cars, not soccer mom suvs
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: freidog: wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.

^

It's blasphemous that they made these.  They make high end sports cars, not soccer mom suvs


Yeah but how many soccer moms are buying high end sports cars?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: dkulprit: freidog: wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.

^

It's blasphemous that they made these.  They make high end sports cars, not soccer mom suvs

Yeah but how many soccer moms are buying high end sports cars?


The rich ones.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what I drooled over:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dkulprit: MechaPyx: dkulprit: freidog: wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.

^

It's blasphemous that they made these.  They make high end sports cars, not soccer mom suvs

Yeah but how many soccer moms are buying high end sports cars?

The rich ones.


Exactly to who these cater to.  The bored trophy wives that beg rich older guy for one.  I know a 78 year old married to a 34 year old who bought her one for this reason.  Needed for "sports equipment."
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: freidog: wrecked 2 Urus?
They did the automotive world a favor.

^

It's blasphemous that they made these.  They make high end sports cars, not soccer mom suvs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
in my yut there was an exotic car dealership on rt.23 in butler NJ USA called The Glass Car Company. they had the tastiest shiniest HP machines in their showroom. turns out multiple people were being sold the same car and no one taking delivery. when they went to arrest the guy his dinner was half eaten at the table. years later they find him in Canada doing the same thing with exotic sportscars, selling them to multiple people then vanishing with the money. he was extradited back to NJ for proceedings. on the way back through NY state they stayed overnight at a hotel. the guy died in his sleep of a heart attack. never served a day for his crimes.
 
Report