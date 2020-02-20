 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   Man sentenced five years for attempting to start transgender flamewar   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was petrol-fuelled, not trainsphobia-fuelled
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't like transgendered?  Don't be one.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.


They tend to over prosecute when the person isn't all WASPy, straight and rich.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.


Uh, that's five years and ten months, and happened in the U.K.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.


Well, it's not like he had pot on him...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nationalpostcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I thought this was going to be about scrotum waxing.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
.
.
.
So they think they can't spell out trans? Is that new? Am I not supposed to say that now?

Lower on the page they self-censored "fascist." Say what? Weird.
.
.
.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.


This is a perfect argument for why we shouldn't bother RTFA
 
halotosis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cormee: Sounds like it was petrol-fuelled, not trainsphobia-fuelled


Not funny, at all.  Someone could have been seriously injured or killed.  Someone was traumatized.  It does not help to make light of causes of this attack.

Buttknuckle: Don't like transgendered?  Don't be one.


Nobody gave me or anyone like me a choice.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Couple thousand years of human civilization, and we still can't get past Cicero's #6.

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/7809​2​-six-mistakes-mankind-keeps-making-cen​tury-after-century-believing-that
 
houstondragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guaranteed his browser history is full of shemales and gay porn.
 
halotosis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: So they think they can't spell out trans? Is that new? Am I not supposed to say that now?


You can use trans, just not trans.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In June 2019, the Guardian reported that anti-LGBTQ hate crimes have more than doubled across England and Wales in the past five years. The rise has been attributed to both an increase in reporting as well as the growth of right wing populism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.

Uh, that's five years and ten months, and happened in the U.K.


If you're going to go around using accurate information you can just find yourself another website.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

halotosis: Cormee: Sounds like it was petrol-fuelled, not trainsphobia-fuelled

Not funny, at all.  Someone could have been seriously injured or killed.  Someone was traumatized.  It does not help to make light of causes of this attack.

Buttknuckle: Don't like transgendered?  Don't be one.

Nobody gave me or anyone like me a choice.


Turn your sensitivity down a notch so you can recognize someone on your own team.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.


43-year old Lee Harrison has been sentenced to five years and ten months in jail

I think you missed part of that.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: dkulprit: 10 months for attempted murder?

Really?

Add that it was a hate crime.

I know the US has a tendency to over prosecute and lock people up, but come on, this is a little too lenient in my opinion.  A year to 2 sounds more reasonable.

Uh, that's five years and ten months, and happened in the U.K.


Yeah I know it happened in the UK, that's why I compared it.

But I did totally miss the 5 year part in the first sentence of the article.  That was my bad.  Good.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
So they think they can't spell out trans? Is that new? Am I not supposed to say that now?

Lower on the page they self-censored "fascist." Say what? Weird.
.
.
.


They censored the word fascist?

censorship for any reason sucks. If you are that afraid of words that you are erasing them, YOU are the farking problem.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

halotosis: Cormee: Sounds like it was petrol-fuelled, not trainsphobia-fuelled

Not funny, at all.  Someone could have been seriously injured or killed.  Someone was traumatized.  It does not help to make light of causes of this attack.

Buttknuckle: Don't like transgendered?  Don't be one.

Nobody gave me or anyone like me a choice.


Welcome to fark
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

halotosis: Cormee: Sounds like it was petrol-fuelled, not trainsphobia-fuelled

Not funny, at all.  Someone could have been seriously injured or killed.  Someone was traumatized.  It does not help to make light of causes of this attack.

Buttknuckle: Don't like transgendered?  Don't be one.

Nobody gave me or anyone like me a choice.


1. You're open about being trans. Awesome.

2. Comee's comment was hardly making light, it was accurate.

3. You're also on FARK, and have been for a long time. You should know by now.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
So they think they can't spell out trans? Is that new? Am I not supposed to say that now?

Lower on the page they self-censored "fascist." Say what? Weird.
.
.
.


"Fascist", really?  Try a homophobic slur.
 
halotosis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: halotosis: Cormee: Sounds like it was petrol-fuelled, not trainsphobia-fuelled

Not funny, at all.  Someone could have been seriously injured or killed.  Someone was traumatized.  It does not help to make light of causes of this attack.

Buttknuckle: Don't like transgendered?  Don't be one.

Nobody gave me or anyone like me a choice.

1. You're open about being trans. Awesome.

2. Comee's comment was hardly making light, it was accurate.

3. You're also on FARK, and have been for a long time. You should know by now.


1.  Yes, I am

2.  Nonsense

3.  I'm not going to stop disliking people making fun at our expense.  This kind of stuff is not funny to us, it's terrifying.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least this is being widely reported. I've been shocked by the rate of trans homicide/assault vs. the awareness of the incidents.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: FirstDennis: .
.
.
So they think they can't spell out trans? Is that new? Am I not supposed to say that now?

Lower on the page they self-censored "fascist." Say what? Weird.
.
.
.

They censored the word fascist?

censorship for any reason sucks. If you are that afraid of words that you are erasing them, YOU are the farking problem.


"the "n" word" need I say more?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

halotosis: 3.  I'm not going to stop disliking people making fun at our expense.  This kind of stuff is not funny to us, it's terrifying.


So you don't think there's any difference in degrees between, say, making a joke, and lighting someone's house on fire?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

halotosis: 3.  I'm not going to stop disliking people making fun at our expense.  This kind of stuff is not funny to us, it's terrifying.


I hope your comments in all other threads you post in maintain the courage of your convictions
/I really do, but admit to being a pessimist
 
