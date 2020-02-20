 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Britain's oldest woman is latest victim of the deadly 'oldest person curse' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And bobs her uncle
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was once the youngest person in the world but I lost the title almost immediatley and couldn't get it back.
 
allears
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Woman a bit north of here in Willits is 112, and looks a whole lot healthier than this Brit. Too much bubble and squeak I expect.


Here's Edie:



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's the only contest where coming in second place, year after year, is comforting.
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: coming


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You think it's a coincidence that every person who makes the news for being the oldest dies within a few months? This is clearly the work of a serial killer!
 
