Florida man arrested for fourth DUI tells cops just how high he is
posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 3:35 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very high....on life?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man, cops know... they are that high too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so high I can see heaven
 
dothemath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"...deputies pulled him over because his tag light was too dim to be able to see his license plate."

So wait, this guy was driving fine? He's gotta be pissed.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Higher than a hippie on a helicopter ride!"
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's quite the resume you've got there...
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, to his credit he seems to have learned it doesn't help to flee police, resist arrest, or commit battery on an LEO
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, they probably knew who he was. Multiple DUI offender's bulbs don't tend to burn very bright.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: That's quite the resume you've got there...


I had a similar thought. I'm thinking the cops read his plate just fine, ran it randomly and saw his resume. Figured he looked to be a fun and productive stop.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His side job as an Ace Ventura lookalike is in jeopardy now but soon he may be able to pick up work as a Steve Buscemi impersonator.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like he picked the wrong week to quit huffing Aqua Net.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...deputies pulled him over because his tag light was too dim to be able to see his license plate."

So wait, this guy was driving fine? He's gotta be pissed.


He may have been driving badly enough to get their attention but not badly enough to get pulled over for it.

Or they pulled up next to him at a light and looked at him.  That mugshot couldn't have been taken any earlier than 30 minutes after they stopped him and he certainly looks high AF.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Records show Connors' previous DUI arrests were in December 2016, August 2012 and April 2012. He also has been charged several times with driving on a suspended or invalid license, records show.

He also has been cited or arrested four times for marijuana possession, four times with driving without headlights, twice with resisting arrest, twice with running a stop sign and once for having an open container, fleeing police, cocaine possession and battering a police officer, records show.

Something tells me that he isn't really learning or getting with the program.

He was released from the Pinellas County jail after posting $10,300 bail, records show.

Wait...
First off, why don't you keep him for a bit? At least until he detoxes?
Second, is that really a fitting bail amount considering his precocious past, or is that actually a lot of money in Florida?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: he certainly looks high AF.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Looks "H.I" as fark too.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: He may have been driving badly enough to get their attention but not badly enough to get pulled over for it.


No such thing, they would pull him over for "driving erratically", or just make something up like failure to signal. After all, their camera just malfunctioned...

I was once pulled over for the license plate illumination light being burned out (I had no idea), and the dipschitt rookie cop searched my car top to bottom looking for who knows what 1/2 a block/direct line of sight of my house. I got to stand there with my hands against the car for 1/2 an hour with the neighbors driving by... good times, and fark dumb ass rookie cops!

That said, the guy from the FA is a totally different story.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.riemurasia.netView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...deputies pulled him over because his tag light was too dim to be able to see his license plate."

So wait, this guy was driving fine? He's gotta be pissed.


This may be the only way to attack the whole bust, actually.

I assumed his car was floating a foot off the ground...that's how high he was.

Defying the law of gravity, flagrantly.
 
