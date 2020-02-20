 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Human brain suffers seizure at US-Canada border   (fox5ny.com) divider line
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a damned fine headline.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a brain, morans.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I promise I will NOT get angry.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: That is a damned fine headline.


A Stroke of Genius.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Talk about a no brainer.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Abbey?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Damnit, Igor! I said MEXICO!"

/ Mad scientists just can't find good help these days.
// Also a vote for HOTY as well, nicely done.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Human Pinky wanted for questioning.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dr. Hfuhruhurr wanted for questioning.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When sending questionable items, NEVER ever indicate something that would lead people to think it's organic.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The seized brain will be used by the agency for barter in the near future, according to the saying "Sh*t for Brains."  We're going to need more toilet paper.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I never ship brains through the mail.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've met with the customs officials at the Port Huron crossing to discuss seizure issues, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.

In the category of "you learn things every day," I'd never looked into whether you can import human body parts into the U.S., and if you do how you classify them under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule.   Customs has my answer, in HQ ruling H235506:

...It has long been the practice of CBP to exempt corpses from classification and entry.  This practice was originally intended to prevent any interference with the legal right of possession for the purposes of preservation and burial.  Additionally, this practice has the effect of protecting the right of an individual to make an anatomical gift for medical research, a right created by the statutes of each of the individual States.

We note that you do not intend to import cadavers in their entirety.  Instead, they intend to import "heads, heads with necks, torsos, legs, arms, extremities, hips, lumbar spine, and sections thereof, taken from body donors[.]"  The instant merchandise could be properly described as "parts of corpses."  In your ruling request, you state that "to begin quibbling about the relative portions of human remains that are imported before qualifying for the GN 3(e) classification exemption would create unnecessary and distasteful complications in determining the application of classification and entry requirements."  See Request for Ruling, dated August 29, 2012, at page 6, FN8.

Based on the long standing practice of CBP, previous rulings such as HQ 967547 and HQ 958803, and the weight of history, we agree.  The exemption was created to prevent interference with the legal right of possession for the purposes of preservation and burial.  You assert that the items you intend to import are "returned to the United States for subsequent utilization and eventually for interment and often memorialization by, or under the supervision of, the donation center in accordance with the donor agreement."  See Request for Ruling, at page 4.  Therefore, it is CBP's position that the instant merchandise falls within the scope of the exemption of GN 3(e)(i), HTSUS, and as such, are not goods subject to the provisions of the tariff schedule.

With regard to the issue of admissibility, the importation of human remains is subject to the regulations of the Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It appears that, if the deceased has died of natural causes,--i.e., and not from an infectious disease-and has been embalmed, then a death certificate, in English stating the cause of death, would be sufficient for the release of the cadaver.  See 42 C.F.R. §71.55.  See also "Guidance for Importation of Human Remains into the United States for Interment or Subsequent Cremation," available at human-remains.html>.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Your plan to import any brains into this country is futile.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 2020 America, visitors must check their brains at the border.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trump approved.

Check your brains at the border, we're American and we don't want any unauthorized willing-to-work minds or bodies taking our jerbs. Lady with the Lamp should have told you that THAT America is closed.

US Customs have been keeping of the best brains in Canada out of the US since, what, Vietnam? Civil Rights movement? the invention of the bomb? the end of World War II?

Heck, even Farley Mowat was persona non gratis. I still don't know how William Shatner, Donald Sutherland or Walter Pidgeon "The Pidge" got across the border.

They had not problem with the King of the Saskatchewan, Louis Riel, though, but, of course, he was armed.

Canadians helped to invent the bomb, along with Italians, the British, the French, Germans, Jews, etc.

And then the US declared it a state secret and wouldn't let the physicists and engineers know about their own farking work and genius.

/ Real stable, Genius! Hire them and fire them when they do what you tell them to or try to do their real jobs!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Between the involved parties, and lack of paperwork, it appears they captured the brains of the operation.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Young Frankenstein reference - Check
Man With Two Brains reference - Check

Okay, job done.

Wrap it up, people.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well I know who's brain it's NOT
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it is always a brain, not your brain...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: [Fark user image 425x335]


Yeah, but in which direction? Parasites are more evolved for losing their brains and other necessaries of life on the outside of their prison/hosts.

There's several organisms that absorb their own brains when they settle down for life. They are called married people. (badaboom! badabing!)

Take my wife, please! Hell, take yours and go!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I take it back.  Importing less than an entire cadaver, even for research purposes, gets hella complicated:

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-bi​o​logics/exporting-cber-regulated-produc​ts/importing-cber-regulated-products-c​linical-laboratories-and-basic-scienti​fic-research
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Well I know who's brain it's NOT


Yeah, he's never coming to Canada, is he? Although even Georgie Porgie did. Belatedly. Relunctantly. Briefly. And still without acknowledging the generous help of Canadians on 9/11 and thereafter.

But he never forgot to thank Poland, America's Sekret Admirer.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brains no longer allowed in to Trump's America, that's for sure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you want to ship a body to the US, do what they did with the booze during prohibition. Put it in a coffin, fill the hearese with "nuns" and "Fathers" and it's easy busy, like poisoning pigeons in the park.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Brains no longer allowed in to Trump's America, that's for sure.


And the final piece of the puzzle clicks into place. Tada!
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NeverBeen accused of calling Nana an Antique Teaching Specimen.  i like to eat on Thanksging.
 
