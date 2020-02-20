 Skip to content
(Time) Do people eating too loud drive you crazy? Here comes the science
Mr. Coffee Nerves
1 hour ago  
We have a man i- a licensed attorney - in my office who not only microwaves fish and leaves things in the communal fridge until they achieve terrible sentience, but when he eats it sounds like a rabid donkey trying to eat a underripe watermelon through a barbed wire fence.

Mere murder would be far too kind.
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
I dunno if I'd call it a disorder though. If only because quiet eating WAS a survival trait. Passing those habits along enabled others to survive. Og, chewing loud brought attention to the troupe, and all his weird noises only interested critters who found primates tasty. I wonder if there is correlation with factors of stress while in the womb that affect the development. Other traits can be triggered during pregnancy, and rather than a disorder, this could be a hold-over. Stressful times? We need to reinforce discipline in the troupe to STFU...

I would like to know more about this...
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We have a man i- a licensed attorney - in my office who not only microwaves fish and leaves things in the communal fridge until they achieve terrible sentience, but when he eats it sounds like a rabid donkey trying to eat a underripe watermelon through a barbed wire fence.

Mere murder would be far too kind.


See my earlier post-this is the sort that attracts attention to the troupe, and thus threatens everyone's survival. Smacking his numb ass upside the head IS a survival trait, and would explain why this trait has remained as part of some of our coding...
 
Swiss Colony
1 hour ago  
Eating loudly doesn't bother me. coonts who chew their food with their mouths open on the other hand...
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Or some people are entitled hot heads that should be breed out of the gene pool. Or live with being beaten.
 
patowen
57 minutes ago  
"Loudly" not "Loud"

THATS what drives me crazy !
 
C18H27NO3
55 minutes ago  
I'm annoyed most by people that loudly suck their fingers at the table.
/You know who you are and you're farking nasty.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
52 minutes ago  
/CSB

had a co-worker that shared an office space with myself and two others.
Almost every day, at the end of his lunch break at his desk, he would drink a cup of hot chocolate. But he wanted it very hot and would only drink it by slurping it loudly from a spoon. The whole damn thing that way.

We kindly asked him if he would stop "enjoying" it that way or, at least, more quietly. Nope, couldn't be done. Had to be loud. Then we told him to stop. Nope. Guy was just very dedicated to the experience.

Our employer eventually had to write him up and threaten firing before he would stop. He cried about it the whole time too, which was almost worse.

People who can't abide the social contract should be kicked in the upper lip with a steel tipped toe cap.
 
Ambitwistor
52 minutes ago  

patowen: "Loudly" not "Loud"
THATS what drives me crazy !


Yeah, I really wish less people would say that.
 
farkingismybusiness
52 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

You're in Phobiatown!
 
duckpoopy
52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Or some people are entitled hot heads that should be breed out of the gene pool. Or live with being beaten.


The entitled ones being the disgusting loud eaters, obviously...
 
WastrelWay
51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I dunno if I'd call it a disorder though. If only because quiet eating WAS a survival trait. ...


Gods above, don't you know that in today's world everything that people do can be a "trigger" and everyone who is "triggered" has a medical disorder for which he can get DRUGS? Won't someone consider the pharmaceutical companies?
 
FlyBoy7700
50 minutes ago  
It's not a disorder! The disorder is the farking mouth breathing morons who can't chew with their farking mouth closed!
 
Tom-Servo
49 minutes ago  

patowen: "Loudly" not "Loud"

THATS what drives me crazy !


no, it's "More loudlier"
 
SFSailor
48 minutes ago  
I never understood the "nails on a chalkboard" trope.  That doesn't bug me at all.

But the sound of someone eating loudly/carelessly/sloppily?  Holy FARK that makes me stabby.  Like, irrationally, uncontrollably stabby.

For some utterly inexplicable reason, some cooking shows seem to twist the "chewing and slurping noise" dial allll the way to 11.  I can't even be in the same room when the better half is watching one of them.

I know it's me, and my problem, and I'm weird, and it's stupid... but as much as I know that, and as much as I try to ignore or suppress the reaction, I can't.  It can turn an otherwise pleasant dinner into torture, and I hate the fact that it bothers me.
 
Terrapin Bound
47 minutes ago  
The struggle is real.

I am affected by it, though only to the <cringe> level.  I have not yet been driven to the <stabby> level.

So I manage just fine.  Sometimes the hardest part is just trying not to react in social situations, where I'm actually the only one struggling with it.

There are certainly worse problems to have, I try to keep it in perspective.
 
dkulprit
45 minutes ago  

patowen: "Loudly" not "Loud"

THATS what drives me crazy !


THAT'S* what drives me crazy.

The irony of calling out people for grammatical errors!
 
flamark
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton
42 minutes ago  
Great.  All I need is another disorder.  I don't mind babies crying or loud machinery, but for gods sake do NOT chew with your mouth open around me.
 
dkulprit
42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: hubiestubert: I dunno if I'd call it a disorder though. If only because quiet eating WAS a survival trait. ...

Gods above, don't you know that in today's world everything that people do can be a "trigger" and everyone who is "triggered" has a medical disorder for which he can get DRUGS? Won't someone consider the pharmaceutical companies?


There is no meds for it, but anything that can actually trigger the brain is a medical condition.

The only treatment for misophobia is cognitive therapy where the force you to listen/watch it and talk you through it until you can exist in the same room with people who are monsters.
 
Oreminer
41 minutes ago  
Hey, Mikey, do you think you could crunch a little louder? I can still hear out of THIS ear!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound
41 minutes ago  

SFSailor: I know it's me, and my problem, and I'm weird, and it's stupid... but as much as I know that, and as much as I try to ignore or suppress the reaction, I can't.  It can turn an otherwise pleasant dinner into torture, and I hate the fact that it bothers me.


In restaurants and such, there's usually enough background noise or the sound of my own masticating to drown it out adequately.  It's when I'm sitting next to my wife or kids while they munch on a bag of chips that it really gets to me.  Both the chewing, and the crinkling of the bags.  Arghh!

On planes and trains, I've found noise cancelling headphones to be a lifesaver.
 
Raoul Eaton
41 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Eating loudly doesn't bother me. coonts who chew their food with their mouths open on the other hand...


I find the two usually go together.
 
SFSailor
39 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: There are certainly worse problems to have, I try to keep it in perspective.


Very true.

At the same time, one of the nice things about the intarwebz as a whole, and especially a general-interest place like Fark, is the occasional, "Wait! I'm **NOT** alone?!" moment.  At least there's that.

So, thanks for sharing, fellow desperately-want-to-stab-that-person-a​t-that-table-over-there sufferers.
 
Oreminer
34 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: In restaurants and such, there's usually enough background noise or the sound of my own masticating to drown it out adequately.


You're lucky. The last time I was in a restaurant they threw me out for masticating in the restroom.
 
SFSailor
32 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: In restaurants and such, there's usually enough background noise or the sound of my own masticating to drown it out adequately.  It's when I'm sitting next to my wife or kids while they munch on a bag of chips that it really gets to me.


Indeed.  I'm not a huge fan of the FASHIONABLY LOUD!!!1! restaurant design philosophy... but the general clatter is often enough to keep the urge to kill under control.  And I'd much rather have a shouted conversation than eat somewhere you can hear a pin drop.

The "must sit quietly while someone else snacks" times... yegods, the "must sit quietly and be polite while someone else slurps and chews" times.  So. Stabby.  "It's ok, honey, let the show run, I have to, um, take the trash out, and, um, reorganize the garage.  Or something.  I'll be back in 20 minutes."

The frustrating hell of it is knowing it's _entirely_ in my head, and no one else's fault.  And that frustration is made exponentially worse by knowing it's in my head, wanting to do something about it, not wanting to seem like a jackass and make an issue of it... and being entirely unable to make it stop.

I'm super curious about the origins... in my case, I always blamed it on my parents' relentlessly criticizing my "chewing with my mouth open," no matter how I ate from my earliest memories, on through every meal at home.  Including the extended periods of time when I was in braces and "chewing" was "well, I guess it's a milkshake for dinner again" thanks to the pain.  I imagine there's a nature v. nurture question to untangle there.

It suuuuuucks.  I'd much rather listen to leaf blowers and chainsaws and jet engines going by, thankyouverymuch.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
30 minutes ago  
Ever eaten around a cokehead?  Septum's destroyed, so they have to eat and breathe simultaneously through the mouth.  God.
 
DecemberNitro
25 minutes ago  
The science: it's annoying as f*ck.
 
blatz514
24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I'm annoyed most by people that loudly suck their fingers at the table.
/You know who you are and you're farking nasty.


Hot wings fingers ain't cleaning themselves!
 
btch_cakes
24 minutes ago  
it's not just chewing sounds that can be triggers. for some, it's the shuffling of feet. or sniffling. or tapping of nails. in a way, all of us has an El Guapo to face.
 
kling_klang_bed
20 minutes ago  
I'm on the fence about people being loud during a blowjob. Have some manners when you're gobbling that slobber worm!
 
Calypsocookie
20 minutes ago  
I definitely have misophonia. I keep wireless earbuds on me at all times to use at work and out in public.
 
eckspat
7 minutes ago  
I started reading the article, but only made it through the first paragraph. I had to close the tab as soon as I heard a video auto-playing somewhere on the page. Sooo annoying.
 
Craw Fu
1 minute ago  
The article specifically calls out eating and breathing loudly.  Eating has been covered.  In regards to breathing, ss there really anyone in the world who CAN tolerate loud breathing into a microphone during a conference call?

Also, I used to have a coworker who would point out annoying things that other people would say on conference calls - things like the guy who couldn't finish a sentence without using the word 'leverage'.  I may or may not have noticed some of these things, but once pointed out to me I was acutely aware of it and it began to drive me nuts.  Is this part of the same 'disorder'?
 
