(Pix11)   "I'm Sy Sperling, and I'm no longer a client"   (pix11.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I knew if he kept putting that stuff on his head it would eventually kill him.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What better way to say I love you than with the gift of a spatula.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I figured he must have pulled a lot of high-end trim.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 480x360]


I should add, "Cypher, what did you do before you were freed from the Matrix?"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What better way to say I love you than with the gift of a spatula.


The Aunt Jemima Treatment - Stripes (6/8) Movie CLIP (1981) HD
Youtube hYq75Gm4UdI
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It will be an open casket....to show off his hair.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seen rejoicing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Seen rejoicing:

[Fark user image image 728x408]


From where? The hole Jimmy had him dumped in?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What got him?  Hairball?
 
Tenga
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just think, in 1000 years, he'll be dug up, and that hair will be perfect.
 
Phocas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cryingbaldeagle.jpg
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does anyone, other than relatives and close friends, actually care?

I mean, I have nothing against the guy, but... people die every day.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was told throughout my childhood that I would go bald and go bald early, so I always figured that services like this were in my future.

Now I'm 39, I have a full head of blonde hair (with a few silvers) and if I lost it all tomorrow I wouldn't give a gilded shiat.

RIP successful vanity dude.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What better way to say I love you than with the gift of a spatula.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I like the reference so much, I bought the t-shirt.


/Actually, it was a gift.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The obvious question:  Did he leave behind any heir?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So now:  Heir Club for Men?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Percise1: Does anyone, other than relatives and close friends, actually care?

I mean, I have nothing against the guy, but... people die every day.


Sy was a part of the American family, and as such, this is a loss for all of us

His passing should serve as a reminder that we should value Ron Trzcinski, Mike Lindell and the ShamWow Guy while we still can.
 
ar393
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: I was told throughout my childhood that I would go bald and go bald early, so I always figured that services like this were in my future.

Now I'm 39, I have a full head of blonde hair (with a few silvers) and if I lost it all tomorrow I wouldn't give a gilded shiat.

RIP successful vanity dude.


I had hair the Beatles would have been jealous of until I hit my mid-teens. By the time I graduated HS my hair was maybe 50% of what it was when I started HS. No pattern balding just thinned out everywhere. Pretty much been keeping it under 1/4" for the last 20+ years (I'm 40). Recently I've noticed that if I don't cut it as often as I would like, I can see some more thinning closer to male pattern baldness.

Balding clippers FTW.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB

Hair was receding when i was 30.

I made an appointment with the hair club.

I thought maybe they had some sort of treatment.

No they literally shave your farking head and glue a dead rat on the top of your head.  It costs like 1500 bucks.

Then once a month you gotta go in and they remove the rat, febreeze it, shave your naturally occuring hair. for like 130 bucks this was in 2000.

So I went home and shaved my farking head and never looked back.
 
Trucker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"In honor of Sy Sperling, please lower your hairpieces to half-staff."

/Bummed
//Bald guy
///Doesn't want a rug.
\\\\Slashies in mourning
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sy?  Si.

Mel Blanc with Jack Benny - Classic Sy sketch.avi
Youtube Gy1ztCTrBEU
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Seen rejoicing:

[Fark user image 728x408] [View Full Size image _x_]



It still cracks me up when Jimmy is choking him with a cord, and his rug comes loose.

Goodfellas - Morrie scene
Youtube 9LjVwHnaW-s
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Percise1: Does anyone, other than relatives and close friends, actually care?

I mean, I have nothing against the guy, but... people die every day.


You felt it was important enough to dump on a memorial thread.
 
