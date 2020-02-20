 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Internet bullying dates back at least to Prodigy. Surprisingly it wasn't related to making fun of people who used Prodigy   (slate.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 1:21 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Making fun of CompuServe users, on the other hand...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Prodigy I love those guys
Ministry - Everyday Is Halloween
Youtube KFPI9b9N6CQ
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah? Well, your Mo+++NO CARRIER+++
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, I was snarky back then too
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, people on Prodigy got no dates.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it because they were firestarters?

The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)
Youtube wmin5WkOuPw
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I downloaded Hovertank 3D off of prodigy. That shiat blew me away.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not just online bullying.

The Prodigy - Smack My Bitch Up
Youtube oR02VnDsPRw
 
rjakobi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a vague recollection of using Prodigy in the school library.  It had a built in Carmen Sandiego game.
 
Glenford
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Is it because they were firestarters?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wmin5WkO​uPw]


No, it  was because they would smack a biatch.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back then nerd bullying was crashing their message board.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1994?  N00bs.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LTZG71A, motherfarkers!
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The more innocent days when a Prodigy representative actually had to be in the chat room to see it happen or there was no record of it, so you would bait the other person into saying something against the rules right as the representative enters.

I imagine this technology is still far more advanced than anything which occurs in the year 2020 on Fark Dot Com.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember having an AIM account banned one time because a completely random person messaged me and asked "wanna cyber?". I replied with "Sure but only if you're into necrophilia.".

Those were the days...
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A lot of necessary legislation to help the internet grow was passed in the 90s. Now a lot of it has become burdensome.

FB and Twitter need to stop their users from using their service to bully and harass others.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A/S/L?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those guys need to Breathe.
 
Leishu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

spongeboob: Prodigy I love those guys
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KFPI9b9N​6CQ]


Bad taste. Ministry has some... rather significant issues with statutory rape.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report