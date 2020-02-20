 Skip to content
(WYMT Hazard)   Kentucky Fark-ready Headline: Parent upset after teacher corrects student on 'proper' usage of N-word   (wkyt.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably used the Artie Lang, hard "R" pronunciation.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Turns out, the kid just didn't like n-words.


You can't talk about someone who nags on Fark?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With an a or an er?  Neither is appropriate, but one is definitely worse than the other.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I deliberately looked for a version WITHOUT captions.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that the news agency didn't release the teacher's name.
So what if she has tenure... retirement seems like a good option for someone who can't see the wrong in this,
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, I'm not satisfied with a written apology from the language in the letter because the language states that she used the N-word inappropriately," Alcorn said. "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Kentuckians are the worlds leading experts on using that word.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: She probably used the Artie Lang, hard "R" pronunciation.



And he nose a thing or two about racial slurs!

sorry, leaving now
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only correct way to use it is not to use it.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cl.buscafs.comView Full Size


A simple mistake.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta do the wrong thing the right way
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than that GIF file controversy
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That teacher must teach a good geography class.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alcorn said he would either like that teacher to sit down with him and others to understand how her words affect those around her or for a portion of her salary to be donated to the National Negro College Fund."
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

The prize round of Wheel of Fortune.
Wait. No. That's not an appropriate time either.
So, what jjorsett said.  Tom Sawyer. The book. Not the song.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again.
Timeline is repeating itself now.
Don't worry, if they get fired, they will be re-hired:

https://wtkr.com/2019/11/25/high-scho​o​l-to-reinstate-teacher-who-used-the-n-​word/
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: "Well, I'm not satisfied with a written apology from the language in the letter because the language states that she used the N-word inappropriately," Alcorn said. "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?


To Kill a Mockingbird would be more apt.

And let me reiterate again how proud i am of my son. I encourage no spoilers. I saw the anger and sadness flash across his face when he was reading and we were both listening to the trial chapters. Didn't stop. Took it in. Calmed himself down. I also told him as such as we discussed it afterward.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Worse than that GIF file controversy


There's no controversy. There's the correct way, g as in give, and the wrong way. The only people who think it's pronounced with a j are either complete morons or trolls.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 bad word (guess which one)
Rex Kramer - Danger Seeker - Kentucky Fried Movie
Youtube KYz00UQfiPk
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Vlad_the_Inaner: Worse than that GIF file controversy

There's no controversy. There's the correct way, g as in give, and the wrong way. The only people who think it's pronounced with a j are either complete morons or trolls.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: "Alcorn said he would either like that teacher to sit down with him and others to understand how her words affect those around her or for a portion of her salary to be donated to the National Negro College Fund."


southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Kentucky. I'm mildly surprised that the parent wasn't angry about the teacher daring to correct her child's casual racism.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: "Well, I'm not satisfied with a written apology from the language in the letter because the language states that she used the N-word inappropriately," Alcorn said. "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?


Singing along with rap music?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Vlad_the_Inaner: Worse than that GIF file controversy

There's no controversy. There's the correct way, g as in give, and the wrong way. The only people who think it's pronounced with a j are either complete morons or trolls.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Interesting that the news agency didn't release the teacher's name.
So what if she has tenure... retirement seems like a good option for someone who can't see the wrong in this,


Yeah, I was pretty sure tenure only meant you couldn't get laid off. I thought you could still be fired for cause.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Interesting that the news agency didn't release the teacher's name.
So what if she has tenure... retirement seems like a good option for someone who can't see the wrong in this,


Having spent my whole career as a University academic, there are two things that should immediately invalidate tenure: racial harassment and sexual harassment of a student or a colleague... this definitely falls under that category
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grammar Nazi?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

The prize round of Wheel of Fortune.
Wait. No. That's not an appropriate time either.
So, what jjorsett said.  Tom Sawyer. The book. Not the song.


Let's not Rush to judgement here.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?



That word, please.

It only appears nine times in Tom Sawyer.

Huckleberry Finn, on the other hand . . .


/ 214, including one chapter heading
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neglogon: huntercr: Interesting that the news agency didn't release the teacher's name.
So what if she has tenure... retirement seems like a good option for someone who can't see the wrong in this,

Having spent my whole career as a University academic, there are two things that should immediately invalidate tenure: racial harassment and sexual harassment of a student or a colleague... this definitely falls under that category


Was the teacher white or black ... does it make a difference ? 

If so ... why ? 

Show your work
 
germ78
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
can we get a [Kentucky] tag already?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: SBinRR: "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

The prize round of Wheel of Fortune.
Wait. No. That's not an appropriate time either.
So, what jjorsett said.  Tom Sawyer. The book. Not the song.

Let's not Rush to judgement here.



I'm Geddy Lee, and I will sing whatever lyrics I want!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If people are having problems with Twain's Tom Sawyer book, just wait until they get to The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x671]


this may be the best one i've seen in awhile. I actually lol'd
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neglogon: huntercr: Interesting that the news agency didn't release the teacher's name.
So what if she has tenure... retirement seems like a good option for someone who can't see the wrong in this,

Having spent my whole career as a University academic, there are two things that should immediately invalidate tenure: racial harassment and sexual harassment of a student or a colleague... this definitely falls under that category


Sexual harrassment ; yes if you stuck anything in them or they stuck anything in you. Also, if you whipped out your _______ in front of them, or insisted they __________ your __________ for a grade.
Racial harrassment: Yes, if you were told a child that ______ people can't ______ because they aren;t as good/wothwhile/capable as _______ people.

Student used the word first, apparently incorrectly. Student needed to be corrected. First in grammar, second how not to get your ass kicked by the ________.

A word has as much power as you give it. Take the power away. As taught and preached by Sts. Carlin, Brooks, Pryor, and Little.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: If people are having problems with Twain's Tom Sawyer book, just wait until they get to The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn


But people here love to whitewash!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: "Well, I'm not satisfied with a written apology from the language in the letter because the language states that she used the N-word inappropriately," Alcorn said. "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?


We would have also accepted the Chevy Chase/Richard Pryor SNL sketch.

/DEAD honky!
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think far too much is made of use of the n-word.  Blacks use it all the time.  If they can, then nobody should blink an eye when others use it.  To allow one race to use the a word, but not others, would be a near perfect example of racism.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look.
You can try calling everyone out on it.
But some people will,be offended if you insist that they don't use that word.
And it is an equal opportunity.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

The prize round of Wheel of Fortune.
Wait. No. That's not an appropriate time either.
So, what jjorsett said.  Tom Sawyer. The book. Not the song.


Actually telling children they should never use that word would be the only appropriate time to use that word.  First you explain to what the N-word is and the only way to do that is to actually say the word.  That's it.  Once.  From that point on - it is the "n-word" and then you can explain what a slur is, why it is so hateful and why they should never use it and they will get in big trouble if they do.

Without knowing the context of what the teacher wsa explaining to the kids, I cannot really say if it was appropriate or not.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxx2112: jjorsett: Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?


That word, please.

It only appears nine times in Tom Sawyer.

Huckleberry Finn, on the other hand . . .


/ 214, including one chapter heading


Pudd'nhead Wilson weighs in at 75. I think most of it's Roxy, she was under a lot of stress...
 
geggam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: SBinRR: "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

The prize round of Wheel of Fortune.
Wait. No. That's not an appropriate time either.
So, what jjorsett said.  Tom Sawyer. The book. Not the song.

Actually telling children they should never use that word would be the only appropriate time to use that word.  First you explain to what the N-word is and the only way to do that is to actually say the word.  That's it.  Once.  From that point on - it is the "n-word" and then you can explain what a slur is, why it is so hateful and why they should never use it and they will get in big trouble if they do.

Without knowing the context of what the teacher wsa explaining to the kids, I cannot really say if it was appropriate or not.



Here, lets toss this on the pile and explain that to the kids while you are at it 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controv​e​rsies_about_the_word_%22nubianrdly%22
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: "Well, I'm not satisfied with a written apology from the language in the letter because the language states that she used the N-word inappropriately," Alcorn said. "So, my question is, when is it ever appropriate to use the N-word?"

Reading aloud from Tom Sawyer?


What about Pulp Fiction: The Musical?

Miss Muffet loved curds
Goldilocks loved porridge
There's no sign at my house sayin'
....
 
camarugala
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So much useless outrage. Must be exhausting.
 
