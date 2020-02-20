 Skip to content
(KAKE Wichita)   Please be on the lookout for a 260 pound Jack Russell
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Russell obviously isn't a tarrier.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one mean Hombre.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blunto
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A 260 pound Jerk Rascal Terrorist would literally be the worlds biggest a-hole.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Damn BOI HE THICC (with audio)
Youtube 37-9yPnL9aY
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subby.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cashew
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Jack Russell terrier was named after Reverend John "Jack" Russell, an avid fox hunter who bred hunting dogs in England during the mid-1800s. The Jack Russell terrier was the first hunting dog that Reverend Russell bred.

Another victim of clerical hornyness, poor cute puppys!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's really let himself go.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Jack Russell obviously isn't a tarrier.


Kids in the Hall - Terriers
Youtube j5bIW882OR8
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I initially read that as Jamarcus Russell, and I was like, "He dropped down to 260? Good for him."
 
