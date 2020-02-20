 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Not News: The 80-year old Prime Minister of Lethoso has announced he's stepping down at the end of July due to his age. Fark: he failed to mention the "and because I'm about to be charged with murdering my wife" part   (bbc.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Lethoso is better at "separation of powers" than the US.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Apparently Lethoso is better at "separation of powers" than the US.


Kinda sad innit?
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weak sauce.  He missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime to declare himself black Donald Trump.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read The farking Article.  Damn, that is some shiat right there!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't able to go with the old standby "to spend more time with my family".
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killed his wife, huh. Which one?
Oh, shut up, fool.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not a detail guy, more of a big picture guy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesotho is one of the worst countries in the world for women. Apparently they get raped so much they make India look like a safe place.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/c​t​-xpm-2004-10-17-0410170377-story.html
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is "Lethoso"?
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


Lesotho?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


It's next to Nambia.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?

It's next to Nambia.


Wrong. It's surrounded by South Africa.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His arrest will not only be a great humiliation to the prime minister but could also plunge the country in a constitutional crisis - it's not every day that a sitting leader is charged with a crime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


Horrible place. The clothes you buy are starting to be made there since the poor people in China are getting too rich. Better link I found about the place, but open in incognito mode because LA Times uses a paywall:

https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed​/​la-oe-harrell-lesotho-metoo-sexual-vio​lence-20171208-story.html

If that doesn't work, excerpts from it below I found on DailyKos:

The director of a local aid organization told me grown men regularly flirt with her 8-year-old daughter in the grocery store, capitalizing early on a grossly unequal power dynamic. UNICEF found that 19% of girls under 18 in Lesotho are forced into (illegal) marriages, oftentimes with older men. The rate of new HIV infections is the highest in the world (one in four people have the disease) thanks in no small part to a virtual army of Harvey Weinsteins preying on economically disadvantaged young women.

In response to questionnaires circulated by Catholic Relief Services in Lesotho, women have reported that in school, teachers request sex from female students in return for passing grades. At garment factories, security guards require women seeking jobs to have sex before entering the building. Inside, bosses want sex in exchange for hiring women and offering them overtime (which women need to obtain food for children they raise alone because the fathers are often out committing sexual abuse).

Police are routinely the culprits and even those who are not may be nonchalant about sex crimes. Cases are delayed or dismissed with petty excuses. One aid worker told me police failed to prosecute the rape of a 5-year-old girl because the perpetrator said he was sorry. Lerato Seema, a project manager with the Lesotho Federation of Women Lawyers, says that police tend to treat offenses as "domestic issues" that "they'll just try to mediate."

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017​/​12/9/1722771/-Welcome-to-Lesotho-A-Cou​ntry-where-Rape-and-Sexual-Assault-Goe​s-Unpunished
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Lesotho is one of the worst countries in the world for women


Also for humans in general. Life expectancy is estimated at 52 years for men and women and AIDS prevalence among adults is 25%, second highest in the world.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's no good. Baby's got a temper. Did he try to use poison or did he just decide, "Smack my biatch up"?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


Man, there's some loud whooshing sounds in this thread...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?

Horrible place. The clothes you buy are starting to be made there since the poor people in China are getting too rich. Better link I found about the place, but open in incognito mode because LA Times uses a paywall:

https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/​la-oe-harrell-lesotho-metoo-sexual-vio​lence-20171208-story.html

If that doesn't work, excerpts from it below I found on DailyKos:

The director of a local aid organization told me grown men regularly flirt with her 8-year-old daughter in the grocery store, capitalizing early on a grossly unequal power dynamic. UNICEF found that 19% of girls under 18 in Lesotho are forced into (illegal) marriages, oftentimes with older men. The rate of new HIV infections is the highest in the world (one in four people have the disease) thanks in no small part to a virtual army of Harvey Weinsteins preying on economically disadvantaged young women.

In response to questionnaires circulated by Catholic Relief Services in Lesotho, women have reported that in school, teachers request sex from female students in return for passing grades. At garment factories, security guards require women seeking jobs to have sex before entering the building. Inside, bosses want sex in exchange for hiring women and offering them overtime (which women need to obtain food for children they raise alone because the fathers are often out committing sexual abuse).

Police are routinely the culprits and even those who are not may be nonchalant about sex crimes. Cases are delayed or dismissed with petty excuses. One aid worker told me police failed to prosecute the rape of a 5-year-old girl because the perpetrator said he was sorry. Lerato Seema, a project manager with the Lesotho Federation of Women Lawyers, says that police tend to treat offenses as "domestic issues" that "they'll just try to mediate."

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/​12/9/1722771/-Welcome-to-Lesotho-A-Cou​ntry-where-Rape-and-Sexual-Assault-Goe​s-Unpunished


But I'm sure Susan Collins is 'concerned'.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


He was a villain from the old Justice League cartoon.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Well, that's no good. Baby's got a temper. Did he try to use poison or did he just decide, "Smack my biatch up"?


According to the article, she was gunned down in a drive-by and you should be ashamed of yourself.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


^
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Well, that's no good. Baby's got a temper. Did he try to use poison or did he just decide, "Smack my biatch up"?


It was his mistress and now wife that did the shooting.  It was a pretty brazen attack and a survivor was easily able to identify her.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He just want to spend some more time with the... oh, yeah... never mind.
 
torridon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was to Lesotho 20 years ago for work. Its surrounded by South Africa but has always been an independent state, never a homeland, they were very proud of that. There way a riot when I was there and they burnt the KFC to the ground, it was never clear why exactly but it had something to do with the election. From what I remember something was burnt after every election. I stayed at a Sun resort and casino and the blackjack dealers couldn't count to 21, I was frequently paid out on 22 and 23. There are far worse places in Africa then Lesotho
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?


A country that Subby found when he opened up his altas.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

torridon: I was to Lesotho 20 years ago for work. Its surrounded by South Africa but has always been an independent state, never a homeland, they were very proud of that. There way a riot when I was there and they burnt the KFC to the ground, it was never clear why exactly but it had something to do with the election. From what I remember something was burnt after every election. I stayed at a Sun resort and casino and the blackjack dealers couldn't count to 21, I was frequently paid out on 22 and 23. There are far worse places in Africa then Lesotho


Would be interesting to recalculate the odds knowing that (say) "25% of the time, 22 or 23 is equivalent to 21" and see if there is a winning strategy to beat the house in the long run.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lenfromak: FrancoFile: Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?

It's next to Nambia.

Wrong. It's surrounded by South Africa.


Surrounded by which countries in South Africa?

/who's on first?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: [cdn.britannica.com image 850x814]


Is there any other country in the world inside another country?  The Vatican?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

and apparently the precise moment he came up with the plan was caught on camera
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

starsrift: Well, that's no good. Baby's got a temper. Did he try to use poison or did he just decide, "Smack my biatch up"?


It turns out that mixing up a Prodigy headline with a head of state murder isn't nearly as fun as it might seem.

That's okay. I have a pie shell here, and I can make crow pie. Nice, crow pie. Num, num num num.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Crazy Megyn: [cdn.britannica.com image 850x814]

Is there any other country in the world inside another country?  The Vatican?


apparently not according to Google unless you count various American Indian reservations which technically are their own countries, but not really
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Slackfumasta: Wtf is "Lethoso"?

Horrible place. The clothes you buy are starting to be made there since the poor people in China are getting too rich. Better link I found about the place, but open in incognito mode because LA Times uses a paywall:

https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/​la-oe-harrell-lesotho-metoo-sexual-vio​lence-20171208-story.html

If that doesn't work, excerpts from it below I found on DailyKos:

The director of a local aid organization told me grown men regularly flirt with her 8-year-old daughter in the grocery store, capitalizing early on a grossly unequal power dynamic. UNICEF found that 19% of girls under 18 in Lesotho are forced into (illegal) marriages, oftentimes with older men. The rate of new HIV infections is the highest in the world (one in four people have the disease) thanks in no small part to a virtual army of Harvey Weinsteins preying on economically disadvantaged young women.

In response to questionnaires circulated by Catholic Relief Services in Lesotho, women have reported that in school, teachers request sex from female students in return for passing grades. At garment factories, security guards require women seeking jobs to have sex before entering the building. Inside, bosses want sex in exchange for hiring women and offering them overtime (which women need to obtain food for children they raise alone because the fathers are often out committing sexual abuse).

Police are routinely the culprits and even those who are not may be nonchalant about sex crimes. Cases are delayed or dismissed with petty excuses. One aid worker told me police failed to prosecute the rape of a 5-year-old girl because the perpetrator said he was sorry. Lerato Seema, a project manager with the Lesotho Federation of Women Lawyers, says that police tend to treat offenses as "domestic issues" that "they'll just try to mediate."

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/​12/9/1722771/-Welcome-to-Lesotho-A-Cou​ntry-where-Rape-and-Sexual-Assault-Goe​s-Unpunished


Jesus Christ. I have no words for how farked up all of that is.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report