(KTLA Los Angeles)   San Dimas Sheriffs seek public's help identifying serial lottery thief. One time-traveling phone booth and this guy wouldn't need to steal anything   (ktla.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that their high school football team rules.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They really need to upgrade to the bigger-on-the-inside model.  That thing looked waaaaaay too cramped.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: They really need to upgrade to the bigger-on-the-inside model.


I really prefer the "tighter-on-the-inside" model, but to each his own.
 
upndn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's sure is taking a chance.
 
jmb_0
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm layin low for a while. Oh yeah? What'd you do? Stole $1000 worth of scratchers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Police cant wait to tell the thief about the box full of actual paper money located right next to the lottery tickets that he completely ignored. Commonly known as a ' cash register'."
 
buntz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a San Dimas with a sheriff may look like
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
About eight hours later, the same man enters a nearby doughnut shop and again grabs the lottery display before running away.

Into the lion's den... pretty gutsy.

/Hope he didn't move too quick and fall down like a domino.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those things are serialized so any winners aren't going to do him any good.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 146x175]
"Police cant wait to tell the thief about the box full of actual paper money located right next to the lottery tickets that he completely ignored. Commonly known as a ' cash register'."


This. Lottery tickets are about the dumbest thing to steal. The lottery commission knows how to match up each ticket with its retail venue, so as soon as the guy tries to cash one in... bam, busted.
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Something is afoot at the Circle K
 
Flt209er
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: All I know is that their high school football team rules.


I have it on good authority that the football team actually sucks.

/ c/o 2001
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless he is smart enough to sell discount lottery tickets to people I'm not sure how he's going to make any money off this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: bam, busted.


Or he's planning on selling them at quarter value then skedaddling on out of town before his customers are none the wiser and decide to hand out a few buckshot salads.
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x440]

What a San Dimas with a sheriff may look like


Classy forearm tattoos.

/cluster-b
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x440]

What a San Dimas with a sheriff may look like


Screw the sheriff, I am more interested in the San Dimas Pirates now.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x440]

What a San Dimas with a sheriff may look like


It's okay. They got their man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it at the Circle K?
 
Report