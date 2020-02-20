 Skip to content
Getting married soon but absolutely HATE wearing high-heels? Converse has a solution for you
28
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvatemywardrobe.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate them,too, but my wife (bride) made me wear them anyway.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife found some converse wedding shoes online (Etsy I think). Got them customized and everything. She was only in heels for the walk and  vows, and then she was comfortable the rest of the night.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wore satin slippers.  Found them on Etsy and I still have them....13 years later.   No f-in way I was wearing heels.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be another one of those naked wedding clickbait articles.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty brilliant on their part.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh.  I wore flats at my wedding.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My wife and I got married at the courthouse.. She wore purple Converse we found at a Plato's Closet.. I had a matching purple tie. #LOLMatrimony
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wore glass stripper platforms so I'd be taller than my wife.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think this is great and hope it catches on. Heels are awful, stilettos are torture, and both destroy your feet and more.
 
Nogale
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Getting married soon but hate wearing high heels?

My patented solution:

Don't wear high heels.

But don't tell anyone. I plan to make millions off this idea.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just don't wear them in Hell.
The rubber will melt.
 
Captain_Impavid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man....

the biggest source of stress for my wedding was my mother just refusing to get over the fact that my wife and I were going to wear chucks at our wedding, both for comfort and because giving my wife different colored pairs of chucks as gifts had been a thing in our relationship.

my mom was MORTIFIED at the thought, the "what will people think?!" aspect of it.  swearing that she wouldn't go, that she'd tell her whole side of the family not to go, etc.  just utterly atrocious behavior that has absolutely soured her relationship with my wife ever since.

and on our wedding day, NO ONE GAVE A FLYING FARK.  My bride looked amazing, I looked pretty ok, no one fainted in shock, it was awesome.

I can't show this article to my wife she'll get irritated all over again...
 
Reverborama
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I took this picture in Zurich back in 2011.  Not sure if this would be better or worse.  Oh, and it was $50 USD.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nogale
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seriously, I've watched an embarrassing number of episodes of "Say Yes to the Dress" (come for the gowns, stay for the family dysfunction), and it's astonishing the number of brides who select dresses based on some princess pair of high heels they plan to wear - that no one will see, because the dress is floor-length and covers up the brides feet and footwear.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My wife wore white roper cowboy boots. she was comfy all day. I on the other hand, broke the Guiness world record for longest thing stuck to my shoe when the aisle runner in the church attached itself to me like the biggest piece of toilet paper ever...

JC
 
Anoria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB: I watched Terminator for the first time this week. It was good enough to deserve its reputation  and I'm glad I have context for all the pop culture references now, but my absolute favorite thing was that it's the 80s and Sarah Connor does all that running for her life in PRACTICAL SNEAKERS.

/Wore sandals at my own wedding. Heels wouldn't have gone over well on the grass.
//Not flip flops, a girl's got to have some standards
///Convention requires this line
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My wife wore ballet slippers (not a ballerina)
 
gonegirl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maids of honor have been slipping brides their nice comfy shoes after the ceremony for decades.

I mean . . . it's fine, wear 'em, but this is not a real innovation. Smart biatches know how to take care of their shiat.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the most GenX thing I've seen in a long time.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mrs. Jonb and I tied the knot outdoors at a historical house and garden in Akron.  She wore flats, but the bridesmaids all wore high-heels and as they walked towards the wedding area they all got them stuck in the ground.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...for wearing high-heeled sneakers and acting like a queen."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wore shoes with a 1 & 1/2".   Mostly because I already owned them, loved them and they were comfortable.   Would probably still have them except one of my cats pee'd all over them.  They were black, as was the bottom hem of my dress (which I totally stole from some designer and I made my own dress).  My "bridal party" walked the 5 blocks from my house to the church behind a bagpiper (which I had no idea was going to happen. It was a gift from my Scottish/Canadian friend).  I can't imagine walking that far in serious high heels.

Chuck D's aren't comfortable for me (too high an arch?), but I love the idea.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

I hate heels, but they make my ass look so good.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I grew up wearing Chuck's.  When the family moved in 82 for my senior year in high school I was mocked for wearing "K-mart shoes."  Next thing you know they came into fashion and the price shot up to ridiculous levels.

Two years ago I bought a pair of red ones for a home made Underdog Halloween costume.  I was flabbergasted at them costing $60 out the door.

They are not good shoes.  They are comfortable, but I am living proof that growing up wearing them results in some ugly ass, flat, feet.

/These days I just wear good boots
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The couple organizing the wedding can have people wear whatever the fark they want because it's their party.

If they want everyone to wear chaps and a pony plug then it might result in fewer bridesmaids showing up but the wedding can still happen.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just wear the high heels and get used to the idea of being constantly uncomfortable and inconvenienced.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Maids of honor have been slipping brides their nice comfy shoes after the ceremony for decades.

I mean . . . it's fine, wear 'em, but this is not a real innovation. Smart biatches know how to take care of their shiat.


I've been to many a wedding where the bride just took off her shoes at the reception.

Been to a few where the bride got drunk enough to take off other things, lol.
 
