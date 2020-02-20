 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Zuck-bot coolant leakage detected: EMERGENCY PROTOCOL. Activate peon maintenance worker subroutine PIT_DRY_ALPHA   (businessinsider.com) divider line
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, to have THAT on your resume.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay the goat thing isn't all that weird; Jack's just being a pussy there.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a profuse sweating person, this may be the only time in history I relate to this robot. My solution was a white hanes t-shirt and a breezy buttoned shirt. Does a much better job than the hand dryer in the bathroom trick.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can Botox arm pits for that these days.  I think he could afford it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PIT_DRY_ALPHA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess Valium doesn't work on robots. Maybe he needs a stronger cooling fan.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Beta blockers are a drug that counteracts the body's reaction to adrenaline.
Performers take them for stage fright and public speakers take them before speeches, its pretty normal.
 
Harlee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: As a profuse sweating person, this may be the only time in history I relate to this robot. My solution was a white hanes t-shirt and a breezy buttoned shirt. Does a much better job than the hand dryer in the bathroom trick.


Zuck is a mere grasshopper. As I found out when homeless. and getting clean at 24 Hr Fitness, REAL men use hair dryers on their ballsacks.
 
little big man
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I sure wouldn't mind if that prick died soon.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: They can Botox arm pits for that these days.  I think he could afford it.


Bruce Lee had them surgically removed. Apparently that contributed to his death.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have oddly found that using any antiperspirant causes me to sweat.  I used it for years not understanding why this was happening.  I switched to plain deodorant and the sweating stopped.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I sure wouldn't mind if that prick died soon.


Problem is he's a boring, low-risk lifestyle Harvard guy.  Plane crash is all we can hope for.  He's so useful though, it might be unlikely.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hammettman: Oh, to have THAT on your resume.


"This shows you were once a Right Guard. Shows teamwork. Are you Sure you want to leave your current work?"

/ By Mennen
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Amateur.


Developers
Youtube KMU0tzLwhbE
 
