Man caught trying to steal goats pretended to be drunk. Field sobriety test proved he was just an idiot
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The suspect later admitted to pretending to be intoxicated, which deputies confirmed with a breath test, the sheriff's office said."

Probably the only time in the history of ever that the cops were happy that someone passed a breathalyzer.
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be no loving tonight.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he totes?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goats?

Stealing Farking Goats?

I mean stealing I understand, but Goats?

What the Fark do you do with stolen Goats?

Oh.... Stealing AND farking goats....


Oh.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aberforth sought for questioning.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have stuck to building fences. There goes the Fencebuilder!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But you steal one goat..."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really gets my goat
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they call him McTavish the Drunkard?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've been worse. It could've been goatse he was after.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dictionary.com
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies found three goats tide up next to the suspect's nearby pickup truck.

They must have been really clean and smelled Spring-fresh.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies found three goats tide up next to the suspect's nearby pickup truck.

Presumably said right before this article was published: "Well, I don't see any spellcheck squiggly lines, so my editing job here is done!"
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wakes up in the morning and thinks "Man... I wanna steal some goats..."
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattj1984: Who wakes up in the morning and thinks "Man... I wanna steal some goats..."


Goatsee ?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
probesport
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cakeman: mattj1984: Who wakes up in the morning and thinks "Man... I wanna steal some goats..."

Goatsee ?


Fark user image
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Date Night???

Fark user image
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Who wakes up in the morning and thinks "Man... I wanna steal some goats..."


"Because they're there." Sometimes it just seems like it could be fun. I'm more interested in what happened to the goats he bought before that he knew where to find these...
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's the deal with gentiles and farm animals?
 
