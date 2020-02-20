 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Get married in Hell for free on leap day   (mlive.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A marriage made in hell
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had some friends go to Hellfest about 25 years ago.  That town sure knows how to milk their name for all its worth.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why each person needs a drivers license?  What if you don't drive? Why not a passport or valid state ID card?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mass wedding eh?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not start as you mean to go on?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I knew about this before I got tied down to the fiscal burden of annual anniversary gifts like a SUCKER.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got married in Toledo OH which if you have been there, is an actual circle of Hell.  Dante was so terrified of it he was afraid to write about it.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing that happens on Leap Day counts.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, Grand Cayman is a better location.
/yes, its a cheesy tourist trap.


media.tacdn.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been there and back.  It was about this time of year, so of course it was frozen over.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the trip to Hell comes after the ceremony.
 
Sybian_Ride
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAIL SATAN!!
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like hell has frozen over
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: I had some friends go to Hellfest about 25 years ago.  That town wide spot in the road sure knows how to milk their name for all its worth.


FTFY
 
msinquefield
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It'll be a cold day in Hell before I get married in Michigan...Oh, wait...that's the whole plot...
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I wonder why each person needs a drivers license?  What if you don't drive? Why not a passport or valid state ID card?


I think you can safely read "driver's license" as shorthand for "valid government issued photo identification".
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No. No. And hell no.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does their cemetery have open plots? I want to get it in writing that I'm going to Hell after I die.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I've been there and back.  It was about this time of year, so of course it was frozen over.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a perfect start to me.
 
drayno76
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The hell you say? Kiss my Bumpass!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
