(The Drive)   There's road rage and then there's road rage between U.S. and Russian military forces   (thedrive.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump immediately sent an apology letter to Putin along with four comped passes to the crepe' bar at Mar A Largo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure they were Russian drivers?  I didn't hear any techno music.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude on the side of the road at the :36 mark. "WTF, I'm just trying to walk home"
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRINK!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have all four wheels... not sure if real.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians driving twice the speed on the shoulder, checks out.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump humpers sure get butt hurt when their supreme leader is referenced as anything other than a glowing light

like a cult or something
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with US drivers, they have been practicing for this on Grand Theft Auto since they were 12!
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as though something will get out of control and we'll all be lucky in some way.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump orders US troops to hand over their vehicles to the Russians and retreat.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

* tiny fist shaking *
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver: CONTACT RIGHT!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm you would think the Russian's would give the right of way to a force that killed over 215 of their (totally not Russian army) mercenary units. But Ivan has a Napoleonic complex and has to act like his dick is as big as Uncle Sam's.

Let us all remember the words of the Russia commander of their last little incident which turned hot.

"They were all shelling the holy fark out of it, and our guys didn't have anything besides the assault rifles.... Nothing at all, I'm not even talking about shoulder-fired SAMs or anything like that.... They tore us to pieces, put us through hell,"
Over 200 Russians dead, with dozens of vehicles lost. We have practiced killing Russians for almost 80 years now, we are exceeding efficient at it.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yoink
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are we back on the whole "Trump is a Russian asset" thing?  When did the "Trump is going to get us into a war with Russia" thing end?

/Have little doubt that Trump has both loved and hated Russia, probably in the same tweet
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know Donnie Two Scoops barely has the brain power to understand a James Bond movie, forget about being an intelligence asset. Hes just an easy to manipulate dum-dum.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

You have an entire tab.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that russians are terrible drivers.  Actually russians are terrible at everything thus the endless cheating in everything they are involved in.
 
jimjays
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

There's some truth in that point. I read an article maybe 10 years ago that the Air Force was happy to be getting pilots with fast response and target recognition skills of people that grew up playing fighter pilot video games.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Look, you try to drift around a logging truck while dodging a tank that's jaywalking across the road while drunk during a blizzard.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shut up biach! I will get outta this car and beat your crack hoe! 😁
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russian Tigr

Those things are pretty tough, you know. Their tops are made out of rubber, their bottoms are made out of springs.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You literally just defined one of the main types of "asset."
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Username does not check out
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Youre right, I was thinking intelligence "officer" (good guy) or (if its a bad guy) "agent".
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Which is funny, since when Trump tried to pull our troops out of Syria, the left wing media lost it's shiat.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

He's sorry, the bars for his football helmet faceguard obstructed his view.
 
Shryke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Going to guess the driver was following orders regarding risks and such.

Or, fark it, RIGHT TURN, CLYDE.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yeah its not fair, I mean Trump was just following orders.
 
Trucker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Convoy Ops 101:  You do not let an outside vehicle into your convoy.  The Russian vehicle should not have been approaching from the shoulder side of the road.

/Retired Army truck driver
//Ran convoys in Iraq
///Saw worse things happen to vehicles that tried to do the same thing
////Slashies for everyone!!!
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

As the narrator of a military history video series that I watch says: "And then it just got worse, which is practically the Russian national motto."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Russians believe that the US meddled in Europe and spoiled the spoils of war for them, taking the Russian ports of Rotterdam, Bremerhaven, LeHavre, and Dover.  In 1945. And in 2020.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You can tell from the camouflage track suit.
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bringing trump into a conversation about conflict between our military & russia's is not exactly a thread jack
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Korean drivers (98) loved to be in our convoy. If there was a Daewoo sized hole between two 5-tons, there would be a Daewoo in it. Brave little farkers.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

He's never stopped being a Russian asset. It's well documented that he handed over intelligence in a closed doors meeting or have you already forgotten about that?
 
Luse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You don't have to be willing to be an intelligence asset.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I like to imagine that Yankee Doodle was blaring on the loud speaker the whole time. I think that is something our military forces need to start doing.
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The main thing I learned while stationed in Korea was that the old man driving a motorcycle with a full-sized refrigerator strapped to it down the sidewalk has the right of way.

That, and count to 10 after the "walk" signal lights up at the crosswalk, or you will die.

I was fortunate enough to never have to actually drive off-post.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks less road-ragey and more "teenagers getting to drive giant trucks with little supervision".
 
