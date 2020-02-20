 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Oh Canada: How's it goin' eh ? Eh is going away   (latimes.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No way, eh?  Take off you hoser.
 
1979
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
farkin' A, 'eh?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Howareyanow?
Goodnyou?
Notsabad.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up
 
ypsifly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't make a big deal aboot it.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up


Saskie here, now living in Alberta. It really isn't that common. definitely not on the level of a southern y'all
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh on eh.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up


SCTV is pretty much responsible for "eh" and "hoser" being Canadian. The "mouse in a bottle" trick is totally a thing, though
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ya, well, ya know.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These days most people talk like the TV people.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up



I lived in Montreal when I was a toddler, and I do remember some family friends saying it...but they were originally from Winnipeg.

These days, a friend of mine hams it up by saying "sorry" a lot if he's had a few beers....he grew up in BC.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up

SCTV is pretty much responsible for "eh" and "hoser" being Canadian. The "mouse in a bottle" trick is totally a thing, though


Hoser only gets used in shinny (casual outdoor rink hockey)

Losers hose down the ice before going home.

This, hoser = loser
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up


Same here.  When I use it, I have to consciously make the decision to say it.  When speaking naturally, I don't think I've ever said it.

My Canadian raising, on the other hand, is nice and pronounced.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's aboot time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The truth is finally out.

When I first saw SCTV the stereotypical "eh?" and "hoser" and "Canadian Bacon (pea meal cottage ham) were as foreign to me as anything on American TV or in the American textbooks I read as a child (Bar-B-Que around the swimming pool on Christmas Day? apple butter? flapjacks? tarbabies? Little Black Sambo? what is this? Australia? (shudder))

All of that stuff was completely unknown to me. Since then, I have discovered that some of those things were real in rural Ontario or perhaps bits of Nova Scotia. One of my Great Aunts proved to be a real hoser, who said eh? all the time. But she was a Blue Noser, and almost as strange and foreign as a Spud Islander or a Uppity Canadian to us Herring Chokers (so called because we look like we are choking on a herring, they say, but that's just our rural white right wing way. Our ancestors more often came from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York than from Massachusetts or Connecticut, although a lot of them came from there also during the evacuation of Loyal New York City and Long Island in 1784).

In reality, the accent Americans call Canadian is from Minnesota (as are the actors and actresses who play Canadians and a Canadian accent does not exist. It is the accent you hear from the 50% of news readers (anchors) who are Canadians because Americans can not abide their own regional accents except in comedy or patriotic movies.

And the people in MIchigan (outside of Black Detroit) use eh? in more than 40, maybe 50 different ways, which is nearly as much as Canadians.

The myth was pretty much a misunderstanding. Canadians don't talk funny. Americans HEAR funny. Certain sounds that are completely different to Canadians sound the same to many Americans, just as a Scots accent sounds different to many Londoners although anybody who knows the Broad Scots Accent hears different vowels where the Sasnachs hear only one.

Just as the Japanese do not distiguish "l" and "r" but use them interchangeably, many Americans can not tell a Canadian boot from a boat. Out and about in a boat has two different, clearly distinct voyels to Canadians and some Scots or Northern English, but mysteriously the distinction completely disappears in the minds of the authors of The History of English and Three's Company.

We just play along with the idjits here in Greater Scotland, New Ireland and Wales Two. C'est la vie! (phtooie!)
 
darkmayo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I still use it from time to time but I don't hear it as often as I did when I was younger
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
49 years in the nation,spent time in all provinces & territories, and I've yet to hear someone say 'aboot'
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Soary to hear aboat that.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up


I use it all the time, most of the time without realizing it.
I've also found myself using it in written format such as texts.

I've been living in Georgia for closer to 18 years so I'll say y'all as well sometimes.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up

Saskie here, now living in Alberta. It really isn't that common. definitely not on the level of a southern y'all


Which you also do not hear all that often, even in the podunk parts of Georiga, USA.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 364x512]


Just pulling your leg. We are going to RULE THE WORLD WITH LOVE!

Also, during the Superb Owl, we have been movin the border six inches further South each year. We invented the National Games of hockey and basketball for the same reason. During every NBA and NBL game, we keep moving the boundaries of Canada. That's why Canadian Football has a bigger field and a more intelligent game with different rules, despite all the players being Americans because of a quota on the number of Canadians allowed to play for Canadian teams.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was fun. I haven't done that for ages. Too busy making fun of Donald Trump, the Fat Orange Cat's Paw of the super-rich conservative white right blight man revolution. Aka Southern Man, Florida Man, and Idiocracy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bite my frozen Canadian ass. Really. You'd be doing me a favour. I spend 8 1/2 hours a day sitting on it, Farking.

If Drew would only pay me a small stipend, I would be a rich, rich man, able to build a giant log cabin in the Kawarthas and have the toast of Hollywood and TV over for tea and English Muffins (crumpets).
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The truth is finally out.

When I first saw SCTV the stereotypical "eh?" and "hoser" and "Canadian Bacon (pea meal cottage ham) were as foreign to me as anything on American TV or in the American textbooks I read as a child (Bar-B-Que around the swimming pool on Christmas Day? apple butter? flapjacks? tarbabies? Little Black Sambo? what is this? Australia? (shudder))

All of that stuff was completely unknown to me. Since then, I have discovered that some of those things were real in rural Ontario or perhaps bits of Nova Scotia. One of my Great Aunts proved to be a real hoser, who said eh? all the time. But she was a Blue Noser, and almost as strange and foreign as a Spud Islander or a Uppity Canadian to us Herring Chokers (so called because we look like we are choking on a herring, they say, but that's just our rural white right wing way. Our ancestors more often came from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York than from Massachusetts or Connecticut, although a lot of them came from there also during the evacuation of Loyal New York City and Long Island in 1784).

In reality, the accent Americans call Canadian is from Minnesota (as are the actors and actresses who play Canadians and a Canadian accent does not exist. It is the accent you hear from the 50% of news readers (anchors) who are Canadians because Americans can not abide their own regional accents except in comedy or patriotic movies.

And the people in MIchigan (outside of Black Detroit) use eh? in more than 40, maybe 50 different ways, which is nearly as much as Canadians.

The myth was pretty much a misunderstanding. Canadians don't talk funny. Americans HEAR funny. Certain sounds that are completely different to Canadians sound the same to many Americans, just as a Scots accent sounds different to many Londoners although anybody who knows the Broad Scots Accent hears different vowels where the Sasnachs hear only one.

Just as the Japanese do not distiguish "l" and "r" but use them interchangeably, many Am ...


You're right, the truth is finally out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Soary to hear aboat that.


Damnit.
I would have gone with soury.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: 49 years in the nation,spent time in all provinces & territories, and I've yet to hear someone say 'aboot'


Actually, you have.  See my link to Canadian raising above.  It just doesn't sound like "aboot" to Canadians, because we are used to that particular quirk of Canadian English.  It actually isn't as "oo"-like as Americans like to joke about, but the diphthong is definitely higher in the mouth than where most Americans pronounce it.

Consider the words "writing" and "riding".  Even better, record yourself saying them, and listen at slightly slower speed (or pull them apart in software like Praat).  Most Canadians (and some Americans) will pronounce the initial diphthongs differently (the one in "writing" will be higher in the mouth than the one in "riding").  Most Americans will pronounce them the same.
 
Snowblind2010 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Prince Edward Islander here - It's used but not as often as "I seen", "How's she goin", and "Not Bad".  That and the lack of turn signals are typically what set us apart from others.

If you're in the area I'll buy you a beer!

~Snow~
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 364x512]

Just pulling your leg. We are going to RULE THE WORLD WITH LOVE!

Also, during the Superb Owl, we have been movin the border six inches further South each year. We invented the National Games of hockey and basketball for the same reason. During every NBA and NBL game, we keep moving the boundaries of Canada. That's why Canadian Football has a bigger field and a more intelligent game with different rules, despite all the players being Americans because of a quota on the number of Canadians allowed to play for Canadian teams.



Six inches per year...meh...I live in the Seattle area, and I'll be long gone by the time you guys get down here.

Hockey - A Canadian city hasn't won The Stanley Cup since Bill Clinton's first term.

Basketball - A serious congrats on Toronto winning a title.  As long as OKC doesn't win one, I'm happy.

Canadian Football - IMHO, the rules are kind of lame.  Also, how come you guys couldn't get that field in proper working condition for Raiders/Packers during the pre-season?  They had to play on an 80 yard field....which was actually amusing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's no goal eh they were in the crease
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sari. An Indian dress and something that Americans say they are but never mean.

Ha! ha! Point and laugh at our American Cousins with their Forbidden R-word (Republican).

From now on Republican is the forbidden R-word, you feckless ... Republicans!

Ann Cooter approves.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The Eh Eh Eh took my baby away......"
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live in New Brunswick near the Nova Scotia border and hear "eh" fairly often. But it is the armpit of Canada so that might be why.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: brantgoose: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 364x512]

Just pulling your leg. We are going to RULE THE WORLD WITH LOVE!

Also, during the Superb Owl, we have been movin the border six inches further South each year. We invented the National Games of hockey and basketball for the same reason. During every NBA and NBL game, we keep moving the boundaries of Canada. That's why Canadian Football has a bigger field and a more intelligent game with different rules, despite all the players being Americans because of a quota on the number of Canadians allowed to play for Canadian teams.


Six inches per year...meh...I live in the Seattle area, and I'll be long gone by the time you guys get down here.

Hockey - A Canadian city hasn't won The Stanley Cup since Bill Clinton's first term.

Basketball - A serious congrats on Toronto winning a title.  As long as OKC doesn't win one, I'm happy.

Canadian Football - IMHO, the rules are kind of lame.  Also, how come you guys couldn't get that field in proper working condition for Raiders/Packers during the pre-season?  They had to play on an 80 yard field....which was actually amusing.


Doesn't matter what city takes the Stanley cup - it's almost always a team of Canadians and (formerly Soviet nations) with a token yank or two.

Of course I say that because the Habs have sucked for the better part of three decades now

Montreal has 49 Stanley cups, 24 by the Canadiens
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm from rural Nova Scotia so I talk using mostly normal words but about 30% faster than normal.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: Bob_Laublaw: 49 years in the nation,spent time in all provinces & territories, and I've yet to hear someone say 'aboot'

Actually, you have.  See my link to Canadian raising above.  It just doesn't sound like "aboot" to Canadians, because we are used to that particular quirk of Canadian English.  It actually isn't as "oo"-like as Americans like to joke about, but the diphthong is definitely higher in the mouth than where most Americans pronounce it.

Consider the words "writing" and "riding".  Even better, record yourself saying them, and listen at slightly slower speed (or pull them apart in software like Praat).  Most Canadians (and some Americans) will pronounce the initial diphthongs differently (the one in "writing" will be higher in the mouth than the one in "riding").  Most Americans will pronounce them the same.


"Aboot" and the slightly different way in which Canadians pronounce "house" is generally what tips me off.  Otherwise, I don't hear that much difference in my American accent (which is mostly CA with a little Midwestern mixed in because of my parents) and a Canadian accent.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where Canada's name came from:

When Sir John A. McDonald and his cronies were trying to figure out a new name for our (soon-to-be) great country, someone had a (typically Canadian) idea:

"Let's put all the letters into a hat and draw three of them.

That will be the new name of this place ..."

So they did ...

The first letter is pulled, and our hero shouts - "C" eh!?

The second letter is pulled, and our hero shouts - "N" eh!?

The third letter is pulled, and our hero shouts - "D" eh!?


/ try the veal, hoser.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet Scott's behind this. He's a dick.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: Consider the words "writing" and "riding".  Even better, record yourself saying them, and listen at slightly slower speed (or pull them apart in software like Praat).  Most Canadians (and some Americans) will pronounce the initial diphthongs differently (the one in "writing" will be higher in the mouth than the one in "riding").  Most Americans will pronounce them the same.



"Reeling and Writhing of course, to begin with,' the Mock Turtle replied, 'and the different branches of arithmetic-ambition, distraction, uglification, and derision."

― Lewis Carroll, Alice In Wonderland: Including Alice's Adventures In Wonderland And Through The Looking Glass

And there you have Brantgoose's education in a nutshell. A Brazil nutshell.  Speaking of bananas, brazil nuts and other radioactive snacks, did you know that the Potassium in those fruits and in your body spits out protons about 999 times, but about 1 in a 1000 atomic decay spits out an anti-proton?


Cool! We've got antimatter in our bodies and don't explode!  Here's another fun fact: Canadians lead the world in astronomy citations because of our Dark Skies and piggy-backing on the American, French, British, Hawaian and other observatories of the world. It's one of the most international of all sciences, besides atomic physics, of course, despite the USA declaring ownership of that.

Also, Fermi invented the atomic pile under the bleeches in a Chicago gym. The basketball game was just a cover.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Canadians I hear saying it are salmon/tuna fishermen from the BC coastal region.   One time, a fleet of them was in town (before the US got very snotty about that)..we went to dinner on one of the boats and one Canadian was complaining about the cliché of "eh"...and then several times that night caught himself doing exactly that. :)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ipsedixitism: I live in New Brunswick near the Nova Scotia border and hear "eh" fairly often. But it is the armpit of Canada so that might be why.


How's the Chignecto Canal going? Broke any ground on that yet? It's a good idea. It's time will come. Ask the Chinese to do it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The Canadians I hear saying it are salmon/tuna fishermen from the BC coastal region.   One time, a fleet of them was in town (before the US got very snotty about that)..we went to dinner on one of the boats and one Canadian was complaining about the cliché of "eh"...and then several times that night caught himself doing exactly that. :)


Cool story bro. Did you have tuna fish for dinner?

Aren't I the Dickens?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeautifulOnes: Armored Vomit Doll: Bob_Laublaw: 49 years in the nation,spent time in all provinces & territories, and I've yet to hear someone say 'aboot'

Actually, you have.  See my link to Canadian raising above.  It just doesn't sound like "aboot" to Canadians, because we are used to that particular quirk of Canadian English.  It actually isn't as "oo"-like as Americans like to joke about, but the diphthong is definitely higher in the mouth than where most Americans pronounce it.

Consider the words "writing" and "riding".  Even better, record yourself saying them, and listen at slightly slower speed (or pull them apart in software like Praat).  Most Canadians (and some Americans) will pronounce the initial diphthongs differently (the one in "writing" will be higher in the mouth than the one in "riding").  Most Americans will pronounce them the same.

"Aboot" and the slightly different way in which Canadians pronounce "house" is generally what tips me off.  Otherwise, I don't hear that much difference in my American accent (which is mostly CA with a little Midwestern mixed in because of my parents) and a Canadian accent.


It's sometimes something very ephemeral but I usually can detect a Canadian accent.   But like the US, Canadian accents vary by region.   The BC/AB folks I know, it's very subtle.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The myth was pretty much a misunderstanding. Canadians don't talk funny. Americans HEAR funny. Certain sounds that are completely different to Canadians sound the same to many Americans, just as a Scots accent sounds different to many Londoners although anybody who knows the Broad Scots Accent hears different vowels where the Sasnachs hear only one.

Just as the Japanese do not distiguish "l" and "r" but use them interchangeably, many Americans can not tell a Canadian boot from a boat. Out and about in a boat has two different, clearly distinct voyels to Canadians and some Scots or Northern English, but mysteriously the distinction completely disappears in the minds of the authors of The History of English and Three's Company.


I never know whether you are supposed to be taken seriously or not, but, anyways ...

As to point one.  Canadians and Americans simply speak differently.  Canadians use a different diphthong for the sounds ai and au than Americans do before certain unvoiced sounds (like the t in about).  So Americans perceive it as a different vowel while Canadians don't.  So, you have it backwards.  Canadians perceive one sound where Americans perceive two.

As to point two.  The Japanese have one sound which is about halfway between a lateral alveolar approximant ("l") and a standard alveolar approximant ("r").  They don't mix and match "l" and "r", they use a sound that doesn't exist in English which is about halfway between an English "l" and an English "r".
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Dewey Fidalgo: The Canadians I hear saying it are salmon/tuna fishermen from the BC coastal region.   One time, a fleet of them was in town (before the US got very snotty about that)..we went to dinner on one of the boats and one Canadian was complaining about the cliché of "eh"...and then several times that night caught himself doing exactly that. :)

Cool story bro. Did you have tuna fish for dinner?

Aren't I the Dickens?


Are you kidding?   Being a on tuna boat for weeks at a time...once you hit the beach, red meat all the way.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've never heard anyone in BC or AL use "eh".  But I do hear shifted vowels or more emphasis on some vowels.

The 'o' in "progress" has an 'ō' sound (as in bowl) instead of an 'ô' sound (as in paw).
The 'ou' in "out" and "house" is longer and more pronounced, more like how a little kid says "ouch".

I have to be careful if I binge watch Canadian home shows because after a couple hours, I can hear the change in my own pronunciation.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Representative of the unwashed masses: montreal_medic: As a Montrealler, I don't think I've ever heard anyone ever use eh except when hamming  it up

Saskie here, now living in Alberta. It really isn't that common. definitely not on the level of a southern y'all

Which you also do not hear all that often, even in the podunk parts of Georiga, USA.



Bullshiat. Youse need to get out more. Most of the blue collar zones of NC on down to @ Central FL, on over to West Texass are "Y'all" zones, except for the handful of actual Southern-raised persons trying to deliberately shed the image, or in larger cities that have already been over-run by Damned Yankees like me. Atlanta isn't actually "Southern" anymore; you have to go deeeep into the outer surrounding 'burbs to get that old Deep Sawth flavor that was around @ 30 years ago. Same goes for Jaxsuckvile, Whorelando, even Charlotte or Columbia and Greenville.

I originally grew up on the Ontario frontier and spent a decent amount of 'Summer Fun' time in greater Ontario and not just the tourist trap areas. "Eh" barely registered in conversations and that was 40ish freaking years ago. Accents have become very homogenized because of mass media all around the globe. Ohioese has all but vanished, and even "regional only" words like "pop" or "creek (pronounced 'crick')" have become something that you only hear in family conversations but never in public.

But OH MY GAWD if you say "pecan" the wrong way in the Sawth those farkers get all kinds of crazy and start spouting "PEE-kans are the toirlet, we eat peh-KAHN PIE here boahy!"
 
I8B4U
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It still slips out of me sometimes, usually after saying " I know", have to consciously stop myself from say "eh" after.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Doesn't matter what city takes the Stanley cup - it's almost always a team of Canadians and (formerly Soviet nations) with a token yank or two.

Of course I say that because the Habs have sucked for the better part of three decades now

Montreal has 49 Stanley cups, 24 by the Canadiens



That is absolutely correct, but it's still an American city that gets to enjoy the title and the parade.

And while I won't assume that all Canadian NHL fans have rustled jimmies over this, I think it's safe to say that they were really pissed off in Vancouver....angry enough to riot.

Said riot came as a total surprise to me.
 
