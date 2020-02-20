 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   It's all drunken fun and games at Mardi Gras in New Orleans until you get killed by a float at one of the parades by tripping over it   (abc7ny.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was there, down many blocks from the scene so I didn't see it.  GF was on one of the floats (not the one that struck).  The whole thing is a crazy mess.  Got to bed at 5am after helping with all the parade confusion.

Side point...
I don't do Facebook, but I wanted to try to find info as soon as possible... and WOW Facebook comments are a complete... I don't know... it's just not good in there.  This whole idea that social networking is good for anything but people getting the most base level stuff off their chest is just a joke.

Of course my city (New Orleans) is radio silent about getting ANY info to the citizens.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only the biggest kind of idiot gets run over by a Mardi Gras float.
 
Dakai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interesting.

I click the link and right there in the video is a pizza box before the video starts.

Are they suggesting that she was flattened like a pizza perhaps?
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine used to have an apartment above the parade route and we would dip beads in Vaseline before tossing them down. It was interesting to watch peoples faces change from initial joy to rising disgust.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alcohol and heavy vehicles. Always a good combination.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TaShonty, what kind of name is that?I s it like Deshonty?
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

downstairs: Of course my city (New Orleans) is radio silent about getting ANY info to the citizens.


People still listen to radio?

FTA: Krewe of Nyx

Only in New Orleans will you find a krewe named after a line of cosmetics.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got killed at the Mardi Gras for jumping on a float
My man MCA's got a beard like a Billy Goat

//OHH OHHH
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tashonty Toney

Tasty honey, not.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Woman at Mardi Gras goes tits up?
 
