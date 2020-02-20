 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Old and busted: The Secret Service. New Hotness: Monkey Police (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Trump will teach those macaques some of his poop flinging skills.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for the monkeys. I'd be bananas not to at this point.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I refuse to call them that and I categorically refuse a reboot of Lancelot Link.
 
Cheron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The monkey police
They live inside of my head
The monkey police
They come to me in my bed
The monkey police
They're coming to arrest me
Oh no

Urmuf Hamer: Maybe Trump will teach those macaques some of his poop flinging skills.


Poo-Fu
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Donnie, don't go, it's too dangerous!
//I don't care
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paintball guns would be easier...and those guys seriously need an upgrade. Hasn't the Wrist Rocket come to India yet?
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
em.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do they have K-9 mounts?
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Maybe Trump will teach those macaques some of his poop flinging skills.


As a personal preference, I generally avoid getting poop on macaque.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dreager1.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Makes sense he'd need or want previous law enforcement experience for his private detective business.
 
starlost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: [Fark user image 450x338]
/Donnie, don't go, it's too dangerous!
//I don't care


nothing else on tv and i haven't seen that one for a long time so
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Soon


dog police
Youtube 0359hSerDeE
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Macaque wants nothing to do with Trump
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm shocked that Trump is going to a place filled with brown people.  Has anyone told him?  If not, the look on his face and the first words out of his mouth will be quite entertaining.  Well, maybe not entertaining, maybe more in a 'there he goes again' manner.
 
