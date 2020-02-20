 Skip to content
(NPR)   It appears that young children have some sort of natural resistance to Coronavirus. So I guess we should, like, start drinking their blood or something   (npr.org) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Start"?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way ahead of ya.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, the blood of children. Is there anything it _can't_ solve?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Smoothies - really the way to go.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Ah, the blood of children. Is there anything it _can't_ solve?


Sobriety.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So that's what Peter Thiel is up to.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Perhaps we can just drink breast milk. Breast milk and child blood smoothie, anyone?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Toss them in the juicer
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Way ahead of ya.


I EAT THEM AS WELL, JUST TO BE SAFE
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby, what do you mean start?

You haven't? Why do you think they call it a bloody mary?
 
Zyerne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If that's the case, we atheists should have a built-up immunity by now.
 
gamera1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Come to carousal!   Renew!  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think their carriers. Daycare centers build hyper immune systems.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better than drinking Corona.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now Hillary's plan makes perfect sense!

To the Comet Ping Pong basement, everybody!!!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want my babyback babyback babyback
I want my babyback babyback babyback
I want my babyback babyback babyback
Chili's babyback ribs
Barbecue sauce
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yellow fever kills adults almost half the adults it infects. In children it's a mild flu.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Why do you think they call it a bloody mary?

Beats me.  That's little Oscar in your cocktail right now.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is so sad.

A child should never outlive his/her parents.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The skulls of small children don't fit in my Juicero.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not that I don't like children, I can just never eat a whole one.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen how this turns out. Freaky episode.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's misleading.  Children still develop the pneumonia known for its 'ground glass' inclusions.  They're just better at dealing with it.  Secondary infections are still possible, and without supportive care they may die. The advantage they have is that an immature immune system is far less likely to experience hypercytokinesis ending in death.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SuperSix-Two: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/this is Tra....my BLOOD!
//Not yours!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smoothies
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK Grups
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wasn't there a Star Trek episode with a planet where all the adults died, and children ran things, and when they hit a certain age, they would get sick and die too?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh, those with a young vibrant immune system are better able to fight off infection than frail old people or those with compromised immune systems...who knew.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This proposal seems modest.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Professor, without knowing precisely what the danger is, would you say it's time for our viewers to crack
each other's heads open and feast on the goo inside?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I saw this movie description while sleepily scrolling through Netflix, looking for something to watch.
 
tothekor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wantingout: wasn't there a Star Trek episode with a planet where all the adults died, and children ran things, and when they hit a certain age, they would get sick and die too?


No way! That's a stupid idea. Star Trek would never stoop so low.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ThomasPaineTrain: Way ahead of ya.

I EAT THEM AS WELL, JUST TO BE SAFE


The dietary fiber helps stabilize your blood sugar levels.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Huh, those with a young vibrant immune system are better able to fight off infection than frail old people or those with compromised immune systems...who knew.


Yep. Though this is even more dramatic than normal. Of all the under 10 year old victims so far, some 500 if I remember the study correctly, exactly 0 died. Between 10 and 39, CFR is 0.2% (which is five-to-ten times the seasonal flu, which has an 0.02-0.05% CFR). 40-49 is 0.4%.

Older than 49? It starts ramping up. 80+? Almost 17%.

This is why I grumble at "this is just another flu." It's a flu that kills an order of magnitude more young adults, and spreads vastly faster.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm up for pizza.  One Hillary Special with a side of Pelosis Bread sticks and extra 'dipping sauce'.
 
Report