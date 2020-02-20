 Skip to content
(Slate)   So just how much is Bezos' $10 billion pledge to fight climate change actually worth? Think somewhere on the scale between that time you posted in green text to show solidarity with the Arab Spring and that time you dumped ice water on your head   (slate.com) divider line
17
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, because your purchase of six boxes of Girl Scout cookies won't send the whole troupe to a Jamboree, no one should ever even try?

Slate seems to be bringing concern trolling to near Reason levels..or rather, putting the concern troll out there first as click bait before realizing that $10B can do a hair more than 0 dollars...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At $50 per ton it's worth 200 million tons of CO2.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's another filthy rich hypocrite. His business code is to keep expanding the economy endlessly, in order to make himself even richer--and then once it's all gone, he's just going to use his wealth to take off in a rocketship. That's all true. It's been his dream since he was a little kid.

All of these data companies are working to make us automatons they control and sell things to, and most of you all are going right along with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Go check out the latest Frontline. They go much further into the basic stuff, like how Amazon treats their employees (they are expected to perform like robots), and how they view US.
If you aren't scared and pissed off about this yet, about all these corporations who mine us for data, then you aren't paying attention. And that's exactly how they programmed it.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why did this happen? Did we just "evolve" into it? Like all of us turning into land whales, over 30 or 40 years, with no end in sight? Is this "progress?" Or is it programming?

Those of you who have grown up with the internet know no other world, expect nothing else except this endless supply of narcissistic little trinkets. You've been brainwashed almost since the day you were born. Amazon and Facebook and Google have made you who you are--nothing but a mindless consumer.

We can see what is happening here. This is not happening over geological time, it's not even happening as slowly as climate change, which, by the way, is going to kill us all, and a lot faster than we estimated, thanks to guys like Bezos. in case you forgot. It's only been happening on a mass scale since about 2000. And nobody questions it, nobody cares. This is how we are.
We could stop a lot of it. All we have to do is try.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He will make it back within six months and he can do it again.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Depends on what he uses it for.

A human spay / neuter program would really make an impact.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Really? Because that's not what the article says.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Spending $10 billion to fight Donald Trump will do more to save the Earth than whatever he's planning.
Trump is literally destroying the Earth. Literally.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You would think that for $10B we could stick a dozen field-specific geniuses in a warehouse and have them come up with a safe and clean home/neighborhood energy generator of some kind.  And I'm not saying this as if they are going to perform some kind of magic.  It seems like all the theories are proven and all the materials are there - someone just needs to bring it all together.  I mean, fark, this is over twice the budget of the NIF (which I have toured) and a good chunk of that was for weapons research.

/Yes, my ass is doing some of the talking this morning.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He will make it back within six months and he can do it again.


I'm wondering how much of the $10B will just go straight back to Bezos.

\God, that's cynical
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good point, subby. You should buy three Suburbans and set the air-conditioning to 50 F in August just to show him.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Key Sentence:Meiman also argued that, if companies like Amazon paid their fair share of taxes, the government could get the Green New Deal off the ground-a sentiment that's echoed in 350.org's official statement in response to Bezos' announcement.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million in one summer, so I feel pretty okay for participating.

Also fark Bezos.
 
tothekor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: You would think that for $10B we could stick a dozen field-specific geniuses in a warehouse and have them come up with a safe and clean home/neighborhood energy generator of some kind.  And I'm not saying this as if they are going to perform some kind of magic.  It seems like all the theories are proven and all the materials are there - someone just needs to bring it all together.  I mean, fark, this is over twice the budget of the NIF (which I have toured) and a good chunk of that was for weapons research.

/Yes, my ass is doing some of the talking this morning.

/Yes, my ass is doing some of the talking this morning.


Life is not an episode of Scorpion.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Ice Bucket challenge actually worked, though. They got enough money together to jumpstart the research for the disease (muscular dystrophy or something like that) and last i heard they made some significant discoveries in that area thanks to the money.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: He's another filthy rich hypocrite. His business code is to keep expanding the economy endlessly, in order to make himself even richer--and then once it's all gone, he's just going to use his wealth to take off in a rocketship. That's all true. It's been his dream since he was a little kid.

All of these data companies are working to make us automatons they control and sell things to, and most of you all are going right along with it.

[Fark user image image 427x300]

[Fark user image image 449x181]
Go check out the latest Frontline. They go much further into the basic stuff, like how Amazon treats their employees (they are expected to perform like robots), and how they view US.
If you aren't scared and pissed off about this yet, about all these corporations who mine us for data, then you aren't paying attention. And that's exactly how they programmed it.


The word robot originated Czech for "forced labor" so it's just come full circle.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Bezos should help fight climate change!"

*Bezos pledges money to help fight climate change*

"Pssshhh it's not gonna make any difference!"

Great thinking, everyone.
 
