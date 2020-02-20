 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Confused about whether you should hate bats or pangolins more for causing Coronavirus? Why not hate them both. Also, what's a pangolin?   (slate.com) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Mammal, new coronavirus, Pangolin, pangolin scales, World Pangolin Day, pangolins, Conservationist Jonathan Kolby, creatures' endangered status  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2020 at 9:45 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter "discovered" Pangolins several years ago. She is absolutely infatuated with the critters. She did a school science project on them. She draws pangolin art, buys pangolin art and cosplayed in a pangolin character costume she saw in an anime. When Google's Doodle was about pangolins a few years ago, she was ecstatic.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not hate the poachers and much more so the government that turns a blind eye to to poaching endangered species to support shame "traditional medicine"?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming you can believe the Chinese government to be truthful about the virus's origin.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're a company in Borderlands that primarily makes personal shields.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its an instrument that bards play.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can't hate pangolins. They walk like mini T-rex dinosaurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Bats are cool, too
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a Chinese mime. Now you can reeaally hate them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's a pangolin?
I don't know and don't call me Lynn.

Little Godzillas can kill you just as easily as the big one can.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're thinking of the actor, Stuart Pangolin.
 
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We discovered that shedding of potentially infectious virus may occur in persons who have no fever and no signs or only minor signs of infection.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMc2001899?query=RP
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're no Artictis Binturongs. (Which smell like popcorn)

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not sure what exactly the pangol's in right now but I know it's not the hovercraft.  Pangols hate eels.  Terrified of 'em.
 
ifky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who hates bats? They help keep the insect population down.

/help the bats by putting up a bat house
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They make decent shields...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Morons hate that which they don't understand. Don't fuel their neuroses.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aquatic flightless bird.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Penwings?
 
vesalius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wademh: Why not hate the poachers and much more so the government that turns a blind eye to to poaching endangered species to support shame "traditional medicine"?


I'd seen some docuseries that covered that pangolin black market for an episode.  They're illegal in China, and people were sketchy about talking about it, like drug dealers.

The report took them to traffickers in Vietnam and then ultimately, Indonesia (I think, it's been awhile).

When they finally met the poachers, it was pretty much all the men in this village, and the local government did not care at all.  There had been a prosecutor who tried, but no one enforced it or saw it as a problem.  The poachers said it was there only source of income. :/

I'm not sure why anyone would want to go out of their way to eat a pangolin, I know they aren't related to armadillos, but they still make me think about them and all the diseases they carry.  Must be the keratin.  Great, now I'm thinking about thick layers of keratin.  Gross.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SARS-CoV-2 seems tailor made to punish corner-cutters.  That's not to say it was made in a lab, but it certainly looks as if it escaped from one.  I'm not going to blame the bat but rather the policysetter that thought bringing a known respiratory coronavirus reservoir into an urban population center was going to end in anything but disaster.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, what's a pangolin?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You know what an armadillo is?

Same thing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about we hate humans for not leaving them the fark alone in the first place?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Humans caused the coronavirus.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think it's on Netflix. There's a documentary about pangolins and the star is a little pangolin named Honey Bun.
Some good news: some people are trying to establish the pangolins here in the States where they would be appreciated and not eaten.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, what's a pangolin?

No idea, but I bet it's tasty when grilled on a skewer.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Penga-win goes good in a soup with rabbit


/why do all these horrible virus things come from China?   Are they shiatting where they eat or what?
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pangolin tongue:


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Edmonton Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given that one of the reasons for the pangolin becoming an endangered species is due to poaching to feed "traditional medicine" in China, I find this to be karma at work.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ifky: Who hates bats? They help keep the insect population down.

/help the bats by putting up a bat house


I've met people who hate bees. I generally ask them if they like food, and let them know that we need bees for much of the food we eat. The response is generally "I don't care, fark bees, I hate them." That's like half our species right there, it's amazing we've made it this far as it is.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfool: We discovered that shedding of potentially infectious virus may occur in persons who have no fever and no signs or only minor signs of infection.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​NEJMc2001899?query=RP


This information is being used by some on this site for scare-mongering.  In reality it very effectively demonstrates the iceberg principle of infectious disease.  Once antibody tests are developed, there will turn out to be an incredibly significant number of people who were exposed that either don't develop clinical signs at all, or the signs are so mild they can't even bother running to the store for cough drops.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How about let's all stop eating bats and pangolins and start there?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If anything, this might be good news for pangolins. If they're associated with a pandemic, it might make them seem less "medicinal." And it might cause the Chinese government to really crack down on the black market in them. Your stupid beliefs about traditional medicine are not going to be worth mutli-trillion dollar damage done to their economy.

oldfool: We discovered that shedding of potentially infectious virus may occur in persons who have no fever and no signs or only minor signs of infection.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​NEJMc2001899?query=RP


You could freak out over that. It's spreading everywhere without us knowing it! Or you could also notice that the people who had it showed next to no symptoms and no fever an additional week after the initial 14 day quarantine. There are going to be a lot of people who've had the disease who never knew it because all they had is a sore throat, coughing, or less. It was just another cold to them. I suspect that 2% - 2.5% death rate is going to drop when the full extent of people infected is better known. Once it hits a population that doesn't have such a high prevalence of smokers (over 50% of Chinese men smoke, which really doesn't help with respiratory diseases) mortality will likely be lower.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bic & Bac were pangolins
Fark user imageView Full Size

That show was creepy
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Little Godzillas can kill you just as easily as the big one can.


Actually, easier.

A giant lizard probably isn't going to care about you individually.  Too small to be a bother either as an annoyance or as a food source.   But one that's around human size up to several humans in size in terms of mass?    Well, that's a different story.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
About $3.50 a pound.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Edmonton Guy: Given that one of the reasons for the pangolin becoming an endangered species is due to poaching to feed "traditional medicine" in China, I find this to be karma at work.


To bad it doesn't shrink pee-pees.

That's been my scheme to stop poaching. Start rumors that shark fin, rhino horn, etc. will shrink your pee-pee.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I prefer that people think it's the pangolin so that they stop killing pangolins for Chinese "medicine".
 
d.giro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Also, what's a pangolin?


[i.pinimg.com image 850x478]

You know what an armadillo is?

Same thing.


They're evolutionarily closer to cats, dogs, bats, whales, rodents, even humans, than they are to armadillos.
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Edmonton Guy: Given that one of the reasons for the pangolin becoming an endangered species is due to poaching to feed "traditional medicine" in China, I find this to be karma at work.


Quarantine China and let the virus run free for a while.
Here's to shark fin soup, rhino horns, pangolins, tiger penises, seahorses, turtles and whatever the rest of the stupid shiat is they think gives them boners.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report