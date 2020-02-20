 Skip to content
(The Sun)   "Button mushroom" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
22
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that the owner of this car wash didn't fire these guys is pretty horrendous.

/and just to pre-empt the coming wave of comments about her appearance, just remember she didn't ask for this.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
in b4 Trump reference
 
Argyle82
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How'd they find out the ladies' nickname for me in high school?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking that. If I wanted to see Trump naked I'd google image search it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd smash it

/with her full consent and for at least 3-5 minutes.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you are going to post stories about Trump's tiny penis, you need to post them in the politics tab subby.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I'd smash it

/with her full consent and for at least 3-5 minutes.


Braggart.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sharing her WhatsApp photo, one member of staff joked how he would make sure he was present for her lunchtime appointment.
Another wrote: "See if ya can get ya button mushroom some action oatsy."
One staff member then wrote: "F*** sake mate if I was single I'd be smashing it here."
When she complained to the business via Facebook messenger, she was told: "I completely understand how disrespectful the behaviour is although, to be honest, the comments were flattering if unprofessional."

Can we all just farking stop with using these bullshiat privacy invading social media platforms for our day to day business? I have in the past chosen to take my business elsewhere over someone who communicates with clients on facebook because I don't have facebook but it is becoming increasingly more difficult these days. My wife needs to be the point of contact with our dog trainer because the trainer only uses facebook.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So it's okay to harass married moms or just childless women?

I mean if the headline has to add that she's a single limit mist be germane to the story, right? Or is it just a way to say maybe she deserved?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So she sent a bunch of strangers a message in an app and her profile pic looks like she's wearing lingerie?

/attention whore, gets attention, complains.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: My wife needs to be the point of contact with our dog trainer because the trainer only uses facebook.


I don't think I would leave my dog alone with someone who's on facebook.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Keyser_Soze_Death: I'd smash it

/with her full consent and for at least 3-5 minutes.

Braggart.


I've been working out :)
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't get the "oatsy" part and the Universal Translator has broken down.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WrongTrousers: in b4 Trump reference


No, thank you. I am not rising to the bait for you or Subby. I like mushrooms. It is toads and the stools that I can't stand. Nasty, nasty golden toads and tasty-looking red mushrooms that kill you in agony.
 
zinny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She's loving every minute of this.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well that's disgusting and sexist. They should have been making fun of her ridiculous painted on eyebrows instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If you are going to post stories about Trump's tiny penis, you need to post them in the politics tab subby.


OK, Maybe one.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To be fair I would enjoy a rousing session of intercourse with her in an appropriate setting as well.

But yeah, put a bunch of guys together in an environment where we don't think the ladies are listening and we'll talk nasty.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The fact that the owner of this car wash didn't fire these guys is pretty horrendous.

/and just to pre-empt the coming wave of comments about her appearance, just remember she didn't ask for this.


I can see a reprimand, firing would be ridiculous.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: Well that's disgusting and sexist. They should have been making fun of her ridiculous painted on eyebrows instead.

[Fark user image 500x733]


Behold! The Old Gypsy's curse. You shall eternally do your makeup in poorly lit areas!
 
mr0x
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't understand what is going on.

Who's messaging whom where? I don't understand how any of this is working.

Can't tell if this is a suble Facebook ad or what.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: I'm not clicking that. If I wanted to see Trump naked I'd google image search it.


If you Google Trump naked, you get a lot of dummies, nekkid statues I guess. And some photos that have nothing to to with T-Boid.
 
